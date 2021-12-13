The weekly previews of “Il Paradiso delle Signore” 6 are back with the new episodes broadcast from Monday 13 to Friday 17 December 2021 on Rai 1: Vittorio advises Agnese to tell Salvatore the truth and Flora continues to investigate her father’s death, Tina after Agnese’s illness decides to postpone the operation, Nino instead behaves strangely and everyone notices him and Anna takes a unexpected decision

In the new weekly episodes of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” airing from Monday to Friday on Rai 1: Tina decides to postpone the operation to stay close to Agnes, who wants to clarify with Vittorio. The woman confides in thethe director of Heaven, who advises her to reveal the truth, come on Joseph, to Savior. Flora he continues to investigate his father’s death and eventually manages to uncover something important. Everyone notices in Nino strange behavior e Armando she cares about him. In the end Anna takes a drastic decision …

Vittorio advises Agnese to tell Salvatore the truth

Read also: Enrico Brignano and Flora again parents

Tina decides to postpone the operation to stay close to her mother, while between Agnes And Savior there continues to be tension. Anna she does not at all share the latter’s attitude towards her mother, so she decides to keep away from him.

As Christmas approaches, like every year, the Paradise of the Ladies supports a charity initiative that helps a reception center for the poor and which risks closing. The center is led by Don Saverio. Meanwhile Flora continues to investigate his father’s death Achilles and makes a revelation a Ludovica on the account of Guarnieri. In the end Agnes decides to clarify with Vittorio and reveals to him that Joseph has a second family in Germany.

Gem remained petrified in front of the new nativity scene purchased by Ezio, And Stefania he explains to him the reason for the girl’s coldness. Ludovica try to convince Flora not to antagonize i Guarnieri about the matter Ravasi. Meanwhile Umberto learns that the stylist, during the Christmas period, he will return to America.

Vittorio instead he recommends ad Agnes to speak clearly to Savior and reveal the truth about his father to him; then the director of the department store invites you to dinner Tina to leave the seamstress alone with her son, with the hope that they will be able to reconcile.

Nino behaves strangely

After learning the truth about his father, Savior come home and Agnes prepares to reveal the truth, come on Joseph, also to Tina. Nino starts having a weird behavior that everyone notices, including Dora; Armando instead he is struck by some particular statements of the boy and is worried. Tina And Savior now they are both aware of their father’s double life and together they take care of Agnes, that finally, he can talk about his relationship with the Ferraris.

You may be interested in: Anticipations The Ladies’ Paradise: Joseph is at a great risk

Flora discovers the combination of the safe Guarnieri and without thinking about it she goes to the bottom of the matter, but is shocked by the revelations of Umberto And Adelaide on behalf of his father, Achille Ravasi.

Tina he announces to Agnese that he will not have an operation, because he wants to stay close to her at this moment. Gem And Stefania they both agree that Ezio And Veronica regularize their relationship. Dora she is curious to know what he wrote Nino in the note hanging on the tree of the Paradise of the Ladies, she reads it but is disconcerted. Meanwhile Gem opens with Marco telling him something about his past, the journalist is deeply touched. Flora decides not to report i Guarnieri.

Gem she finds an object that reminds her of Christmas with her father, who is no longer there. Flora he is about to leave for America, but first he decides to give a gift to all the Venuses. Armando talk with Don Saverio of the spiritual crisis of Nino, while Irene try to convince Dora to take advantage of this crisis of the boy to come forward.

Anna can’t tell Savior the truth about her daughter, she is afraid that the young man will judge her badly, so she takes a drastic and painful decision ..

Do not miss the weekly previews of “The Ladies’ Paradise “, broadcast every day, from Monday to the Friday on Rai 1