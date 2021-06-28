Plot of today’s episode June 28th 2021 of “The Paradise of the Ladies”: Nicoletta becomes a mother, Luca and Marta go astray, Antonio dedicates a serenade to Elena

In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” of today 28 June: Nicoletta, during the last day of work at Paradise, goes into labor and gives birth to a beautiful baby girl. Vittorio is Umberto they understand where Luca Spinelli holds captive Martha and try to reach it, Luca manages to escape with the girl, but during the escape he loses control of the car. It is evening when Antonio dedicates a romantic serenade to Elena.

Nicoletta becomes a mother!

Nicoletta, during the last day of work at Paradise, I went into labor, next to her there is Riccardo and the midwife called by the same, while Silvia rushes to the Department store, to be close to the daughter. The young woman Cattaneo will give birth to a beautiful baby girl; but during the birth the girl begins to think that fate is giving her the answer to all her uncertainties; probably marriage with Caesar it is a mistake and maybe it is right that Riccardo be forgiven and have a chance to see your daughter grow up.

Luca and Marta go astray

Martha is held prisoner by Luca Spinelli. Lman has kidnapped her and now keeps her locked up in Villa Rapallo. Vittorio is Umberto However, they understand who kidnapped the girl and the place where she was taken, together they head to Liguria to free her; but, once they reach their destination, in the Villa, there are no traces of either the girl or the man. Indeed Luca managed to escape with Martha before the two could reach them. Shortly after, however, Spinelli loses control and the car goes off the road …

In the evening, Antonio goes to the house of Elena and, accompanied on the guitar by Sandro, dedicates a romantic eighteenth-century Sicilian serenade to his future bride …

