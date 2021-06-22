Plot of today’s episode June 22 2021 de “The Paradise of the Ladies”: Will Amanda betray Lisa? Luca goes to Switzerland his mother is about to die. The situation between Tina and Agnese is increasingly tense

In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” of today 15 June: Clelia, it is decided to to leave Milan, reaches Paradise, gives his resignation and greets them Venus, Umberto is annoyed and intervenes against Adelaide and Riccardo, Elena and Antonio they try to make peace with the Montemurro, but who do not intend to do so, Nicoletta she is assailed by many doubts, she does not know whether to exclude definitively Riccardo from paternity

Will Amanda cheat on Lisa?

Vittorio confides in Luciano that you have found a way to find out more about Lisa, of which there has been no news for days. Sara Amanda, to clarify, the friend who Lisa he had helped, in the past, thanks to a loan from Accounts. The Cattaneo however, continue to advise Vittorio to let go of this story and pay more attention to Marta to try and save their relationship

Luca goes to Switzerland, his mother is about to die

Read also: Amanda Knox: the collection for the wedding? She is already married

in the meantime Luca Spinelli receives news that is not at all encouraging and goes to Switzerland, where his mother is hospitalized. Arriving at the hospital, his mother invites him to desist from wanting to destroy the family Guarnieri and confesses that he feels death is near.

in the meantime Umberto surprising Andreina on the phone, he doesn’t know that his future wife is talking to the lawyer Scrapers, to try to implement the plan agreed with Spinelli. The lawyer will have to prepare the useful documents because Lisa manage to escape from any obstacle.

The situation between Tina and Agnese is increasingly tense

The situation between Agnes is Tina she is very tense. The girl decided not to show up at her brother’s wedding Antonio with Elena, if the mother will not accept her relationship with Sandro Recalcati. Apparently, however, the lady Beloved seems to have found a strategy to resolve the situation, but suddenly Elena, knowing that none of her parents will show up for the wedding, taken by a moment of despair, she would like to ruin the wedding.

Don’t miss the next rerun of the soap “The Ladies’ Paradiseand ”3 aired every day on Rai 1 at 15:55 from Monday to Friday

You might be interested: The Ladies’ Paradise today June 17: Lisa deceives Vittorio