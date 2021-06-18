Plot of today’s episode June 18 2021 de “The Paradise of the Ladies”: Salvatore confides in Antonio, Gabriella does not trust Salvatore, Agnese seeks a compromise with Tina

In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” of today 18 June: Salvatore he confides to his brother Antonio, to be very impressed by Gabriella, also there Venus noticed the change in the young man Beloved towards her, but someone convinces her not to trust him. Finally Agnes try to find a point to agree with Tina.

Salvatore confides in Antonio

Vittorio, with an announcement, he managed to get some news about Lisa and come very close to finding out where it is. The Accounts he would like to bring his “sister” home and make her make peace with Martha.

Read also: The Paradise of the Ladies: could Gabriella Rossi be alone?

Savior, together with Venus it’s at Federico, helped Gabriella to realize her dream, making her finish the dress to be presented for the trade fair in time. Now the young man Beloved, that he had never considered before Gabriella, he confides to his brother Antonio, I was very impressed with the Venus

Gabriella doesn’t trust Salvatore

Grabriella she is satisfied, thanks to the help of her friends she managed to make the maternity dress. The girl noticed the change of Savior towards him, but Irene, subtly, he advises her to let it go The Beloved, who, in his opinion, continues to behave like a Don Juan. What will be the purpose of Irene?

Agnes seeks a compromise with Tina

Agnes, which until now has tried to remove Tina da Sandro, he decides to find a point of agreement with the girl, but only succeeds in obtaining the opposite effect and the tension between mother and daughter increases. Meantime, Sandro surprises everyone with his presence at the Paradise and, without warning, he sits at the piano and dedicates to Tina the famous song “Anema e Core”. All present are moved by the emotion felt!

At home Accounts, late in the evening, the phone rings, at the other end there is Lisa.

You might be interested: The Ladies’ Paradise: Salvatore (Emanuel Caserio) moves everyone …