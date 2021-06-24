Plot of today’s episode June 24th 2021 of “Il Paradiso delle Signore”: Martha and Vittorio meet again, Luciano stops the preparations for Nicoletta’s wedding, Federico will have to face an unexpected event.

Marta and Vittorio meet again!

Vittorio failed to speak with Marta, the girl did not answer her phone call, but the director of Paradise, asked for help from Riccardo and managed to solve. The Accounts he was eager to let his fiancée know what she found out about Lisa, and it is right that I ask her for forgiveness, for not having listened to her doubts. Martha was immediately distrustful of the Conterno and now, finally, too Vittorio he is certain that he has fallen into a trap. The two boys begin to think about all the lies of the Conterno and, in the end, they are convinced that behind all this there can be only one person, Andreina Mandelli, that is how Martha start stalking her!

Luciano stops the preparations for Nicoletta’s wedding

Luciano has a fixed thought: to free Clelia from the clutches of her husband Oscar. So he decides to use the family savings to organize the plan against the Chopsticks. Unfortunately, this causes inconvenience in the his family, in fact, the preparations for the wedding of Nicoletta is Caesar, are blocked and Silvia she is strongly disappointed in her husband. The woman was convinced that her husband had managed to free himself from the thought of Clelia, which is no longer even a Milan! Apparently, however, the situation is quite different!

Federico instead he will have to face another unforeseen event, he received the postcard that forces him to go into the military and, in addition to feeling the weight of this new situation, he must console Savior which is kept at a distance from Gabriella.