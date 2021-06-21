Plot of today’s episode June 21st 2021 de “The Paradise of the Ladies”: Vittorio wants to find out the truth about Lisa, Luciano advises Vittorio, Tina puts Agnese against the wall

In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” of today 21 June: Vittorio is determined to find out the truth about the disappearance of Lisa, but Luciano advises him to shift all his attention to Martha. Tina she is tired of her mother’s behavior towards her relationship with Sandro and makes a drastic decision. Also Nicoletta seems to have made his choice …

Vittorio wants to find out the truth about Lisa

Vittorio he’s going to find out the mystery that involves Lisa, thanks to an ad in a newspaper, he seems to be on his trail. There Conterno instead, she feels in danger, fears of being discovered and does everything to keep the director of “The Ladies’ Paradise “. Lisa knows that Vittorio is about to find out where he is, so he asks for help at Luca Spinelli, as well as her accomplice, to find a way for them to leave as soon as possible Milan. To do this Luca in turn, he will ask for help from Andreina so that he can find, through his acquaintances, a safe hiding place for Lisa.

But haste and fear could make them discover …

Luciano advises Vittorio

Vittorio, obsessed with wanting to find out the truth about Lisa, confides in Luciano, who tries to convince him to shift all his attention to Martha, the woman he loves, who is moving further and further away from him. Indeed it seems that the history of the Conterno caused great tensions between the two, so much so that they managed to ruin their relationship. He will succeed Vittorio to recover the relationship with the beautiful Guarnieri?

Tina puts Agnes with her back to the wall

Tina is tired, no longer bears all the contrasts that love with Recalculate he’s getting them. But the one who disappoints her most of all is her family and especially her mother, who doesn’t approve of her relationship with Sandro. Tina, stressed by the situation and the coldness with which her mother treats her, she takes one drastic decision and threatens not to show up at his brother’s wedding Antonio with Elena, even if his report is not accepted.

Meantime Nicoletta he may have made his important decision and made his difficult choice between Caesar is Riccardo

