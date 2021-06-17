Plot of today’s episode 17 June 2021 from “Il Paradiso delle Signore”: Gabriella is enthusiastic about her maternity dress, Nora dictates the conditions for divorce, Vittorio. he does not know he is being deceived

In the episode of “The Ladies’ Paradise ” of today 17 June: Gabriella she managed to make her maternity dress, but she doesn’t know that her friends have been plotting behind her, even if for a good purpose. Nora blackmail Sandro, dictating her terms for signing divorce papers. Vittorio he is determined to find again Lisa, but he does not know that he is deceiving him.

Gabriella is thrilled with her maternity dress

Gabriella, with the help of Savior, she managed to make the maternity dress and is enthusiastic about it. During the making of the dress, the two boys got very close and maybe, Savior, he could take the opportunity to declare himself. Soon Gabriella will find that his friends, Federico, Roberta is Tina, they organized everything so that it could compete with the other designers, on the occasion of the trade fair. The Venus they plotted behind his back it is true, but for a good purpose, otherwise Gabriella she would never have come forward!

Nora dictates her terms for divorce

The relationship between Tina is Sandro finds more and more obstacles. Agnes tries to remove his daughter from the manager by any means e Nora blackmail Sandro. The Recalcati is therefore forced to advise Tina, that his wife will sign the divorce papers only if she gets the song he composed for her.

Irene casually listens to the conversation and strongly advises her colleague not to give in to the wishes of her rival.

Vittorio does not know he is being deceived

Vittorio wants to find again Lisa, and to do so he placed an ad in the newspaper, he is sure that the girl is still in Milan. The Conti believes in the loyalty of Conterno, who instead is deceiving him and has received a large sum of money to do so. The girl, at this moment, is a guest of hers Amber friend, who helps her in her shady turns; but soon someone may discover them.