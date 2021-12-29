The Paradise of the Ladies does not go on air: why, why and when it returns
Why is Il Paradiso delle Signore not broadcast on Rai 1? Many fiction fans are wondering these days, the answer is simple: the soap has been paused for the Christmas holidays and will return to air on January 3, 2022. No cancellation or particular problem therefore for the product aired on Rai 1. But what will happen to the recovery? Here are some previews: Vittorio (Alessandro Tersigni) is more optimistic than ever at the beginning of the new year: 1963. He has many projects in mind for his Paradiso. Meanwhile Umberto (Roberto Farnesi) believes that the Paradiso Market can have an even brighter future by coming out on newsstands. Tina (Neva Leoni) retraces her steps: she decides to undergo the operation. The date is set for the following week. Irene, the daughter of Anna (Giulia Vecchio), gives Salvatore (Emanuel Caserio) a drawing made by her. Ludovica’s (Giulia Arena) mother, Flavia (Magdalena Grochowska), is about to arrive at Villa Bergamini. The young woman, therefore, has to part with Marcello (Pietro Masotti) for a while. The mother, in fact, is not yet aware of the relationship between her daughter and the bartender. When he arrives, however, he sees a clue that arouses his suspicions.
Cast
We’ve seen why Ladies’ Paradise doesn’t air on today Rai 1, but what is the cast of the fiction? Here are all the actors and their characters played:
- Pia Engleberth: Aunt Ernesta
- Elisa Muriale: Enza Sampò
- Arianna Montefiori: Laura
- Tommaso Basili: Ennio Palazzi
- Verdiana Costanzo: Lorena Mascoli
- Sebastiano Gavasso: Orlando Brivio
- Valerio Ricci
- Giordano Petri: Franco Pasucci
- Ludovica Coscione: Marina Fiore
- Giancarlo Commare: Rocco Amato
- Magdalena Grochowska: Flavia
- Pietro Genuardi: Armando
- Alessia Debandi: Angela Barbieri
- Pietro Masotti: Marcello Barbieri
- Sofia Taglioni: Francesca Molinari
- Alice Zanini: Patrizia Vega
- Chiara Russo: Maria Puglisi
- Roberto Alpi: Achille Ravasi
- Paolo Bernardini: Vincent Defois
- Sara Ricci: Anita Marini
- Claudia Vismara: Elsa Tadini
- Alessandro Tersigni: Vittorio Conti
- Roberto Farnesi: Umberto Guarnieri
- Gloria Radulescu: Marta Guarnieri
- Vanessa Gravina: Adelaide of Sant’Erasmo
- Giorgio Lupano: Luciano Cattaneo
- Giulia Arena: Ludovica Brancia of Montalto
- Enrico Oetiker: Riccardo Guarnieri
- Federica Girardello: Nicoletta Cattaneo
- Marta Richeldi: Silvia Cattaneo
- Alessandro Fella: Federico Cattaneo
- Antonella Attili: Agnese Amato
- Federica De Benedittis: Roberta Pellegrino
- Ilaria Rossi: Gabriella Rossi
- Emanuel Caserio: Salvatore Amato
- Enrica Pintone: Clelia Calligaris
- Alessandro Cosentini: Cosimo Bergamini
- Francesca Del Fa: Irene Cipriani
- Michele Cesari: Cesare Diamante
- Ornella Giusto: Rosalia Caffarelli
