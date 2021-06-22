The Paradise of the Ladies 3 and A Place in the Sun, previews today Tuesday 22 June. Luca has bad news about his mother’s health. Vittorio could have news from Amanda about her sister. Elena is about to cancel the wedding. Roberto unloads Lara and dedicates himself to Marina. Meanwhile, Patrizio and Clara are serious. Vittorio’s return undermines the relationship between Speranza and Samuel.

The Ladies’ Paradise 3 is A Place in the Sun, the advances of Tuesday 22 June. What will happen in today’s episodes? What surprises will the protagonists reserve for us? Let’s find out the details of the most followed and loved soaps of the moment.

The Paradise of the Ladies, previews 22 June 2021

Replica of the episode 172. The daily appointment is back with the soap inspired by a novel by Emile Zola, which has a department store in the background, precisely Il Paradiso. A place where events, loves and tragedies intertwine. Let’s retrace the episodes of third season. Luca receives troubling news about the mother: is the woman nearing the end?

Vittorio tells a Luciano that Amanda it will help him to have more info on sister. Umberto surprises on the phone Andreina, but he does not know what the woman is taking agreements With the’Raschetti lawyer who must procure the documents of the Conterno. In the meantime, Elena is thinking of cancel the wedding.

The Ladies’ Paradise 3 airs from Monday to Friday on Rai 1 at 15:55

Un Posto al Sole, previews 22 June 2021

Patrizio worries very Raffaele and Ornella: her love life doesn’t seem to be going the right way. But now the boy seems to have found a balance with Clara. The two are ready to do take off their story. Will they be able to be happy? Certainly Alberto he is not willing to step aside and even if defeated he is always ready to return in life of Curcio.

Roberto does not has more hesitation: he decided to leave to lose definitely Lara and now its only purpose is to persuade Marina to stay in Naples. Will he succeed? Also because Giordano has other desires on her mind and they are to be fulfilled elsewhere. Meanwhile, as expected, the relationship between Speranza and Samuel might have impact with the return of Vittorio. Mariella’s niece is full of doubts.

A Place in the Sun airs every day from Monday to Friday on Rai 3 at 8.45pm.