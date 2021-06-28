The Paradise of the Ladies 3 and A Place in the Sun, previews today Monday 28 June. Nicoletta will give birth to a beautiful baby girl right in Paradise. Meanwhile, Antonio dedicates a serenade to Elena. Filippo has no choice left: he will have to undergo the risky operation. Guido and Mariella turn into cupid to save Silvia and Michele’s marriage.

The Ladies’ Paradise 3 is A Place in the Sun, the advances of Monday 28 June What will happen in the bets today? What surprises will the protagonists reserve for us? Let’s find out the details of the soap more you follow and love of the moment.

The Paradise of the Ladies, previews 28 June 2021

Replica of the episode 176. The daily appointment is back with the soap inspired by a novel by Emile Zola, which has on background a department store, in fact Heaven. A place where events, loves and tragedies intertwine. Let’s retrace the episodes of third season. Silvia rushes to Paradise for assist Nicoletta that is going to give to give birth to a little girl between the emotion of those present. At the department store too Riccardo that, almost as a sign of destiny, he found himself there the moment his beloved began to having labor pains.

Towards evening, under the terrace of the Amato house, Sandro on the guitar, accompanies Antonio that dedication to his future bride “Mi votu e mi rivotu”, one serenade Sicilian of the eighteenth century. Despite the joy and the happiness proven by woman for the thought, the sadness is unable to go away: the girl thinks, in fact, that he would like his parents close to her during his upcoming wedding.

The Ladies’ Paradise 3 airs from Monday to Friday on Rai 1 at 15:55

Un Posto al Sole, previews 28 June 2021

Guido and Mariella I’m very worry for Silvia which is yielding to the court of Giancarlo: especially the Of the Ox is concerned that the female cousin end with the betray Michele. So the two try to to intervene personally to be able to awaken love in the couple. What will they invent? They will be able to save the marriage between Graziani and Saviani?

Philip he no longer has a choice, the situation of his own health is precipitating: the discomfort they have always become stronger and now he can no longer postpone the very delicate surgery. The Sartori he knows very well that i risks of such an operation can be very tall. Roberto she is very anxious for her son and children will stay close. As well as Serena consoling Irene.

A Place in the Sun airs every day from Monday to Friday on Rai 3 at 8.45pm.