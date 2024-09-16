Hundreds of people attended the parade commemorating September 16 this morning. The event began at 10:00 a.m. on Heroico Colegio Militar Avenue, at the height of Adolfo López Mateos Avenue, and will continue to Costa Rica.

Families enjoy the contingent tour.

Susana Cabrera, a spectator, said she arrived an hour early to see the parade.

“My husband and I came with my children to enjoy this event. We want them to know these beautiful traditions,” she said.

The parade is estimated to last just over an hour.