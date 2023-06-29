In a floral shirt, she steps off the flat barge that lies between the gray sheds of Trade Park Westland. Flower stylist Marloes Joore (44) was asked this year to decorate the last ship of the Varend Corso. “We give a hint to the theme of the next edition, when the corso celebrates its 25th anniversary.”

She asked colleagues Kees Schuitemaker and Ada Cupido – also freelancers in the flower sector – for help. Busily chatting, they stick chrysanthemums between reed plumes and other greenery. Yesterday they attached oasis (floral foam) and suitcases to the ship. Joore: “I saw those old suitcases and immediately got an idea.” Cupido: „Marloes can be very enthusiastic. Then we go to her old shed, where there’s all sorts of things, and she sees those suitcases and she says, ‘Look, that’s nice.’ And: ‘We do that like that.’” Schuitemaker, exaggerated: “Oh look! How nice!” Cupido: “Creativity bubbles with her.”

But what’s the theme? Traveling together? On the way to tomorrow? Joe laughs. “That’s still a secret.” She picks up a bunch of spray chrysanthemums that a grower brought from Gelderland: “He donated 1,400 stems. When I thanked him, he said, “I have to thank you.” It is special for him to see what can be done with this chrysanthemum, I call it a retro flower.”

The Sailing Corso is much at once: Unesco Intangible Heritage, a party for native Westlanders who organize barbecues in their gardens by the water and last but not least: solid Westland and floristry promotion. The ‘Westlanders’, the boats that used to transport flowers and vegetables to the auction, now sail between industrial greenhouse complexes and auction buildings.

Joore: “About 500 volunteers make the sailing parade possible, including skippers and extras. Villages decorate barges, there is a youth parade and The Blooming Battle, a competition for floral art training.” The volunteer fire brigade also has a boat (many bright red gerberas).

Joore lives in Aalsmeer. Her mother was a florist there and she grew up with the Aalsmeer parade, which unfortunately has disappeared. “As a girl I cleaned the flowers for it.” She has a vegetable garden and rents out food trucks with her husband. “He is a caterer, I supply vegetables and edible flowers.” She laughs. “I love flowers. When I walk past a field, I have to stop myself from picking.”

A van brings peppers, red cabbages and tomatoes. Joore: “I like challenges and surprises.” She got some budget for the boat, but that’s not what she cares about. “This takes so much time. It’s nice to see what can be done with the products and the parade is always a party. Tomorrow I’m going to have a drink with florists on a boat.”

“Here come the cauliflowers,” Schuitemaker calls out when Joore staggers over the gangway with arms full of vegetables. Joore: “This is really my hobby, my thing, my everything.”