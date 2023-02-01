This Wednesday the nominees for the second edition of the Ondas Globales Podcast Awards were announced in Malaga, including The Papersyes, made by El País Audio and TrueStory. It is a series of podcast which opted for the categories of Best Screenplay and Best podcast nonfiction narrative. Also among the candidates for Best Hosts are Íñigo Domínguez and Ana Fuentes, hosts of Hoy en El País, a daily format produced by El País Audio. Among the 65 nominees of the 13 categories, The signature of God, Blum, Exploder Song, The last days of Maradona, Adolescent Zentes, Chapapote: the stain of the Prestige, Each layer of the atmosphere Y Artxipelagoa.

The nominees for the awards, organized by PRISA Audio and Cadena SER, have been selected from among 1,178 applications from 18 countries, which has meant an increase of 25% in official applications compared to the first edition. A quarter of the nominations come from independent production companies, another 25% from the media and the other half from leading audio platforms or producers in the industry. podcast in the Spanish-speaking area.

The decision of the jury, which is made up of experts from the audio industry, communication and advertising creativity from different countries, has been communicated at the official presentation held at the Malaga City Hall. The meeting was attended by the mayor of the city, Francisco de la Torre; the second vice-president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Natacha Rivas; and the delegate of the Government of the Junta de Andalucía, Patricia Navarro. Representatives of Amazon Music and Audible, sponsors of the awards, were also present, along with María Jesús Espinosa de los Monteros, general director of PRISA Audio, and directors of PRISA in Andalusia.

The event also revealed the date and location of the awards ceremony which, for the second consecutive year, will be held in the capital of the Costa del Sol. The little horses will be delivered at a gala on May 3 at the Soho CaixaBank Theater, the same scenario as in the previous edition.

‘The papers’ and Today in El País

The podcast from EL PAÍS are among the nominees for the awards through two of their bets. On the one hand, The papers by El País Audio and TrueStory, which is nominated for two awards, is a story of corrupt politicians and journalists, but also of broken friendships, broken trusts and betrayals. With a rhythm that mixes judicial and journalistic thriller, The papers details the system devised by the Popular Party to receive illegal donations and pay bonuses to its leadership leadership. Hoy en El País is the daily format presented by Íñigo Domínguez and Ana Fuentes and that since February 2, 2022 allows listeners and readers of EL PAÍS to learn about the most relevant current issues with a slow, explanatory and close tone. El País Audio, the great sound commitment of the newspaper, is responsible for this format that will also be broadcast on weekends after exceeding 15 million downloads at the end of 2022.

Reference of the sector in Spanish

The official presentation of the nominees for the 2023 awards began with the intervention of the general director of PRISA Audio, María Jesús Espinosa de los Monteros: “We are very happy to celebrate these awards for the second consecutive year in Malaga and Andalusia, a land that welcomed us last year with open arms and with an overwhelming impact and success of the call. In this second edition, the Ondas Globales Podcast Awards are consolidated as the great reference of the sector in Spanish and from PRISA Audio we are very proud to be the hosts”.

The mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, in the center, together with the second vice-president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Natacha Rivas; the delegate of the Government of the Junta de Andalucía, Patricia Navarro; and the general director of PRISA Audio, María Jesús Espinosa de los Monteros, accompanied by directors and representatives of PRISA in the presentation of the 65 nominees for the II Ondas Globales Podcast Awards.

For her part, the second vice-president of the Malaga Provincial Council, Natacha Rivas, highlighted that the Ondas Globales Podcast awards “fit perfectly with the thriving, modern, technological province, open to the world and a lover of freedom that we defend and promote. ”. Rivas stressed that this international event is a great opportunity to promote the Costa del Sol destination and also to promote the province as a hub for content creation and innovation.

The mayor of Málaga, Francisco de la Torre, was the last to speak celebrating the fact that the city is once again hosting the awards and considered that “these awards are one more opportunity to increase the cultural and technological notoriety of Málaga throughout the world, especially in the territories where Spanish is spoken, and not only where it is the first language”. In this sense, De la Torre referred to the Malaga Festival, “because just as the city is the capital of cinema in Spanish, it is also, for the second time, the podcast in Spanish through the Ondas Awards”.

booming consumption

For his part, Craig Strachan, head of Podcasts for Europe, Australia and New Zealand at Amazon Music, wanted to highlight the good performance of this industry and the company’s commitment to the awards. According to Strachan, “audio consumption in Spanish has increased exponentially in recent years and we are proud to be able to connect the public with the podcast they like the most, from Amazon Exclusive content to the catalog of shows from Wondery, going through the favorite episodes of SER Podcast, Podium Podcast or EL PAÍS. This year there is a wonderful variety of content nominated for the awards and I am looking forward to meeting the winners already ”, she added.

The vice president and head of Audible in Europe, Matthew Gain assures: “We are delighted to support the second edition of these awards, one of the most relevant awards in our category in Spain and for the Spanish-speaking community. Our latest global study, Audible Compass 2022, showed significant growth in the consumption of audio entertainment formats in Spain, specifically 18% more than in 2021, which means that more than 70% of Spaniards consume entertainment in audio format. habitually. Audio entertainment is on the rise in Spain and Audible is highly committed to continuing to provide high-quality content and celebrating the achievements of our industry.”

During the event, which was broadcast live through the Ondas YouTube account, it was recalled that the final ruling on the winners of the 15 award categories will be announced in mid-March. In addition to the winners in the 13 nominee categories, the jury will award two Special Awards based on merit: the Best New Podcast and the Special Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Industry.

The Ondas Globales Podcast Awards are consolidated as the main awards dedicated exclusively to this sector in the Spanish-speaking world. Last year they awarded 21 statuettes in a ceremony held at the Teatro del Soho CaixaBank, in Malaga. On May 3, its second edition will pay homage to the most excellent works of podcastersproducers, writers, platforms, sound designers, actresses and actors of 2022.

