The Paper House: Korea is a new series in production at Netflixwhose release date was recently revealed by the streaming giant: the day to mark on the calendar is June 24, 2022.

This was communicated by a post published on the official social channels of Netflixalong with a presentation trailerin which several scenes are shown with the protagonists of the new robbery, inspired by the famous story of The House of Paper Spanish version. The cast of the Korean remake has been curated in detail, and will also include Park Hae-soostar of Squid Game, another record-breaking work on the streaming platform. The release of The Paper House: Korea was presented by the following announcement:

The most spectacular robbery ever told from an unprecedented perspective. The Paper House: Korea is coming on June 24th. pic.twitter.com/E3OgspdhdM – Netflix Italy (@NetflixIT) April 29, 2022

News of the new cast member came just days after the Spanish original series ended last December. Park Hae-soo will take on the role of Berlin. In the presentation trailer released along with the announcement, you can see the new mask of thieves in action. The painter’s iconic face will no longer be present Salvador Dali, which went well with the Spanish series, but a new figure, perfectly blended with the Korean setting. The mask typically carries traits orientalwith elongated eyes and a smile nestled under an important nose.

A cheap thief is chased and then killed or ends up in jail. But a thief who steals on a large scale can change the world and become a hero. We’re going to do the biggest heist of all time. The audience will follow this show live and cheer for us.

The House of Paper is one of the most successful shows on Netflix, and the union between this series and the growing global appeal to Korean culture led the streaming platform to focus on a remake that can meet the tastes of as large a slice of the public as possible. As this is a series inspired by the original Spanish version, there will be a group of thieves identifiable with city namesto disguise their true identity, and the famous Professor who will guide the group towards achieving the goal: the biggest rapid ever. A first trailer was released a few months ago.