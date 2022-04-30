With the end of the Spanish series “The Money Heist”, Netflix not only announced a spin-off centered on Berlin, but also revealed that they would be doing a remake in Korea. In this way, after a short wait, a preview confirmed the release date of this Asian project, which has already generated intrigue among viewers, especially due to the changes that we would find compared to the original version.

Spain’s “paper house” made Salvador Dali’s masks world famous. Photo: Twitter/lacasadepapel

In that sense, beyond the cast (which includes Park Hae Soo from “The Squid Game”), many have noticed that Salvador Dalí’s masks have been replaced by a new design: now it is completely white, with thick eyebrows and a disturbing grin from ear to ear.

With this, fans wonder what is hidden behind the new symbol of rebellion for the renewed robbers of the streaming giant. Here we tell you.

The new mask that they will use in “The paper house: Korea”. Photo: Netflix

What do the masks of “The paper house: Korea” mean?

The ‘Professor’, played by Álvaro Morte, used Dalí’s face to give anonymity to his criminal allies. In this case, the Korean remake, despite showing the badge inspired by the famous Spanish painter in a preview, chose to ‘nationalize’ his presentation to the world and will use another appearance.

Along these lines, according to the Collider portal, “Money heist: Korea” has adapted this aspect to its culture with the Hahoetal masks, traditional accessories that are commonly used in dance theater performances, which are part of the shamanic rites of that time. country.

As for the form that these masks take, the Terra Brasil portal explains that the specific face that inspires them would be Yangban, one of the 12 characters that used to be considered in the street celebrations of the 12th century.

According to the aforementioned medium, Yangban would be related to an aristocrat, who was usually teased at parties where his image was used. In this way, the inclusion of him in the plot of the remake would aim to reference the attack of the less privileged towards the system controlled by the rich people.