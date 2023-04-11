It was the day of the Bando de la Huerta that last year drew the border between the use of the mask -even if it was indoors- and the feeling of freedom that comes with going completely uncovered, once it was considered that it was appropriate to reduce the health alert level. However, this celebration was one day away from completely freeing itself from the restrictions. For this reason, despite the fact that it is a party that is lived mainly outdoors, in the streets, squares and gardens of the city, it will be today when it returns with a feeling of total plenitude, after the celebrated return of 2022. In this way, the momentum that one of the great days of “the most beautiful spring in the world” should never have lost, as the president of the Federation of Peñas Huertanas, Juan Pablo Hernández, likes to point out, and who is expected to the weather accompanies, with the mere presence of the occasional cloud, which will not leave rain, according to the forecasts of the Aemet.

To enhance this day even more, the clubs have once again prepared a Bando parade full of novelties, which will serve as an incentive to all Murcians to get closer to the shores of the route and enjoy this procession of customs, which evokes what Murcia was and his orchard, and which partly explains what it still is today. «We always try to introduce new incentives and surprises, because the spectators appreciate it; in fact, last year the parade was practically new”, explains Juan José Gallego, head of the Federation Side.

In total, there will be more than 1,500 people and some 60 floats -half traditional and the rest product distribution- who will participate in a proposal that will depart at 5:00 p.m. from San Juan de la Cruz, in the direction of the church of Carmen , by Alameda de Capuchinos and Marqués de Corvera. The Huerta procession will then cross the Iron Bridge, which it will reach by crossing Calle Princesa, to then line up Teniente Flomesta, Gran Vía, Avenida de la Constitución and Ronda de Levante, until it ends at Juan XXIII.

This full return to normality is also impregnated with an even greater commitment to tradition. This is reflected not only in the advertising poster, which on this occasion shows a horse-drawn carriage, as in the past, but also in the image that the carriage of the new queens will leave, Andrea Sánchez -the eldest- and África Peñalver -the infant -, which instead of a tractor, will have the work of five chestnut mares, a group known in the orchard as ‘half power’.

They will also have their place on this occasion, in addition to the court of honor of both queens, the unelected candidates this year, who will have their own float, and even all those girls and young women who have worn the orange blossom crown during the eight years of mandate of the current board of the Federation. They will also be joined by the Queen and Bridesmaids of the Centers for the Elderly.

The procession will open, as is customary, the horsemen with the official flags, who will be followed by the pennants of the rocks, as well as the giants and big heads and the Tío de la Pita. Nor can the official ‘perráneo’ float be missing, a symbolic position that is the visible head of the Consejo de la Huerta and responsible for reading the proclamation. From this leaflets will be distributed with the winning texts of the annual contest called by the cultural association ‘L’Ajuntaera pa la plática, l’esturrie y el’escarculle la llengua murciana’.

Culture, customs and trades



There will also be no shortage of trovos on this occasion, hand in hand with Los Cardosos, who already served as party criers last Sunday. In addition, after a last-minute mishap that prevented their participation last year, this year Patiño’s boyfriends will parade through the streets of Murcia, aboard a float in which they, as well as family members and guests, will wear typical costumes with those who got married in the garden in the 19th century. Nor will the float of the Huerta bowling game be missing, which returns given the success it achieved last year.

The uses and social and cultural customs will also be accompanied by the work and trades of the garden and its artisans. Thus, for example, there will be a float focused on the work of esparto grass and another dedicated to the art of bolillo. On the other hand, the most traditional gastronomy will find its place with the float of Patiño’s balls and another dedicated to the preparation of paparajotes, which opens taking over from that of the fritters. All this will be seasoned, in addition, with the participation of seven folkloric groups. «The best spring in the world» bursts again into the city of Murcia with the help of its garden.