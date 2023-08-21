Fernando Figari, founder of Sodalicio. ALVARO PADILLA BENGOA

Pedro Salinas is an agnostic, but he has been waiting for a miracle for decades: that the Sodalicio, the religious congregation that manipulated him during his adolescence and early youth, be suppressed. That is to say, that it lose the canonical approval that Pope John Paul II gave it in 1997, granting it the status of a society of apostolic life, and its members are judged as civilians and no longer hide under the cassock of the Catholic Church. Salinas wants justice for the dozens of victims who claim to have been physically, psychologically and sexually tortured in the name of a divine charisma, but he also wants closure for this story that he says has skinned him. He has written two books to dismantle what he claims are the great lies of this organization: Half monks, half soldiers (2015), co-authored with fellow journalist Paola Ugaz, and no news from god (2022).

With this voluminous book of almost 900 pages, Pedro Salinas went on the last Tuesday of July to the headquarters of the Apostolic Nunciature of Peru, in the middle-class district of Jesús María, in Lima. A duo was waiting for him that has restored his faith: the Archbishop of Malta, Charles Scicluna and the Spanish priest Jordi Bertomeu, a tandem that in the past investigated the abuses of the Chilean priest Fernando Karadima, sent this time by Pope Francis to investigate fund to the Sodalicio de Vida Cristiana. The one in Salinas was the first of a series of meetings that lasted for almost a week, in a small and austere room on the first floor of the Nunciature. “It’s the Sodalicio Bible,” they both told Salinas, holding his book, which they had already read thanks to a herald who gave it to the Pope months ago in the Vatican.

The questions had a level of detail that amazed the journalist. They talked about a letter that never came to exist: in 2018, some twenty former members, many of them sexual victims, agreed to sign a document together with bishops of the Peruvian Episcopal Conference to state that the “DNA of the Sodalicio is that of an organization sectarian and destructive that has nothing to do with the Catholic Church”. The event was unprecedented and represented a blow to the congregation, but it was not consummated. They also asked him about an incident contemplated in his work: an anonymous testimony from someone who claims to have been abused by Luis Fernando Figari at the end of the sixties, before he founded the Sodalicio in 1971.

As other victims have recounted, the dynamic was as follows: Scicluna asked questions and Bertomeu took notes on a laptop and intervened from time to time to specify a few things. Both did not issue value judgments. They were there mainly to listen. Everyone agrees that therein lies the great difference with other envoys of the Church: having felt heard for the first time. Another aspect that Salinas highlights is that, thanks to the mission, the senior staff of the Sodalicio were seen parading, such as the Colombian José David Correa, superior general, or the priest Jaime Baertl, accused by journalistic investigations as the one who controls economic power. “They do not give statements to the press. His lifelong strategy is to keep a low profile and that was broken with this visit. After the case came to light, the Scicluna-Bertomeu mission has managed to make the faces of the accomplices and cover-ups of this culture of abuse known,” says Salinas, who denounces having suffered judicial and media harassment along with the journalists Paola Ugaz and Daniel Yovera for having investigated the tentacles of the organization.

Currently, three members of the Sodalicio are being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for alleged money laundering. It is presumed that they use companies offshore in Panama and the Virgin Islands to evade the tax in mining businesses of the congregation. In addition to preaching the gospel, this group of lay people has consolidated a business holding in various fields: health, education, agricultural exports, real estate, funeral services, and mining. The audit sent by the Pope also met with the San Juan Bautista peasant community of the Catacaos district, in the Piura region, who accuse that 11,000 hectares of their lands are in danger by companies linked to the Sodalicio.

The Sodalicio refused to answer the questions from EL PAÍS and limited itself to sharing a statement that they published on their website where they say they have “diligently collaborated with the envoys of the Holy Father and have provided them with updated information on the process of care and repair of the victims of abuse”. Regarding economic matters, they indicate that “they are committed to providing additional information in a clear and complete manner within the established deadlines.”

Óscar Osterling Castillo, who spent twenty years linked to the Sodalicio until his resignation in 2012, keeps an estimate of those who suffered harassment of various kinds. “Almost 430 people entered the Sodalicio until 2012. Of these, just over 300 have withdrawn. There has hardly been a single Sodalit who has not been a victim and who has not been an abuser under this dynamic. I have no complaints of sexual abuse, but I did psychologically mistreat a lot of people to whom I have asked for forgiveness,” says Osterling, who was also one of the first to meet with the Scicluna-Bertomeu mission.

“They asked me if the Sodalicio could be corrected or if I recommended its dissolution. And I told them that I was convinced that the most just thing was to dissolve it, because since the complaints appeared they have had many years to reform themselves and not only have they not done so, but they have not shown any behavior of repentance. They created a new Board of Directors that ends up being a mask for the top,” says Osterling.

At the age of 50, Osterling, who became Superior of Communities in that religious group, reflects that one of the most serious effects of former Sodalits is not being able to reintegrate into the workplace. “I studied education and I didn’t teach anywhere, because I lived in a community. I know cases of people who never studied a university degree. One resorts to a thousand ways, undertakes, but it is a consequence of being a victim. The Sodalicio has cut short the lives of many people ”, he says.

Martín López de Romaña and his brother Vicente, younger by three and a half years, were also questioned by special envoys from Pope Francis. Martin published in 2021 the invisible cage, a courageous and heartbreaking testimony where he met with 80 former Sodalits to provide new sides on the submissions suffered by several generations in the name of a crooked faith. “In my opinion they are a mind control cult, parasitic on the Catholic Church. In the Sodalicio everything was ideology, there was no real search for something transcendent. I feel that I have just had a spiritual life after leaving,” says Martín, who resigned from the congregation in 2008. “I have always said that the only thing we victims want is truth, justice, and reparation. Neither me nor my brother have been given a sol when our parents contributed 500 dollars a month to the community for decades. It is not only to close the Sodalicio, but to do it fairly ”, he remarks.

The journalist José Enrique Escardó, the first victim to denounce the leadership of the Sodalicio in the early 2000s, does not share the optimism about the Scicluna-Bertomeu mission. He read a letter aloud to both of them where he confronted them with the distrust he feels for them. “I do not believe in denouncing in the Church. I believe in denouncing the Church. I should not be sitting here with you because you do not have the moral authority to be judges representing the perpetrators and accessories. You and I should be sitting before an impartial human judge (…) I look you in the eye and challenge you to prove that I am wrong with the actions you will take when you leave my country, ”he snapped at them.

Archbishop Charles Scicluna and priest Jordi Bertomeu will present a report to Pope Francis in the coming months and, with this, the fate of the congregation will be determined. Now everything is in your hands.

Follow all the international information on Facebook and Twitteror in our weekly newsletter.