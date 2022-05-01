Los Mochis, Sinaloa.- Through Public Services, the municipality has already started with the works of cleaning of pantheons of Ahome so that they can be in conditions for this May 10, Mother’s Day.

Feliciano García Mendoza, head of the unit, commented that since this week actions are already being carried out to cut weeds, garbage collection and conditioning of roads and water sources.

He added that regarding fumigation, they will coordinate with Municipal Health.

Read more: Today is the official day for Labor Day, but OP Ecology in Ahome does not work on Sundays