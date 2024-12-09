The restoration group Panteawith seven stores in Barcelona, ​​will close a record year after its alliance with the Torres brothers. The company founded and managed by Ramon Rodriguez and Pantea Pishkoohani It expects to invoice 17.5 million euros this year and increase its sales to 24 million in 2025. In 2023, the group invoiced 14.5 million, which already represented an interannual growth of 20.5%.

His last openings, Superlocal (open August 31) and Eldelmar (opened on October 11, project with the signature of the Torres brothers), have involved an investment of close to 5.5 million euros. Both businesses are located in the Gastronomic Balcony of the Port Olímpicthe new fashionable area on the coast of the Catalan capital. Restaurateurs estimate that in 2025 both stores will account for 35% of Pantea’s business volume.

Rodríguez and Pishkoohani do not like to pigeonhole themselves into a standard restaurant chain despite the size they have acquired. In conversation with elEconomista.esthey emphasize that “although we have central kitchens, each restaurant has its autonomy.”

“We have beach bars and from there our need arises, because they are very small spaces and we felt that if we wanted to offer something more than sandwiches we needed a central kitchen,” they explain. The businessmen refer to Vai Moana and The Deliciouswhich together with Can Fisher, Public – Cuina de Mercat and Anita Flow complete your portfolio. Previously they also ran the Sumac & Mambo.

They add that what allows them that common and professional managementwhich includes the centralization of some preparations, is to maintain an adequate cost structure without giving up the idiosyncrasy of each proposal. Thus, at Can Fisher the rice dishes are styled, at Anita Flow, the brunchesand in Público there is a commitment to a gastronomic tavern with a wine bar which already exceeds 200 references.

“We want to occupy a prominent place in the minds of those who value authenticity and are demanding when they go out in Barcelona, ​​whether they are couples, friends, families or groups,” explains Pishkoohani.

Regarding the vitality of the sector gastro In the Catalan capital, Rodríguez calls for taking care of the proposals despite the large influx of foreign audiences. “La Rambla is dead. The same with Juan de Borbón, the only thing you see are transfers, people coming and going. I think the short-term mentality will be seen less and less because the competition is strong,” explains the restaurateur.

Consolidation

Although the company intends to continue growing, the couple is not advancing new projects at the moment. “We want to do things well. Three stores in one year, with the added challenge of opening in the middle of the summer season… now we want a little pause and elevate what we already have to excellence,” summarizes Rodríguez.

The entire group is committed to sustainabilityfrom the products they use to the materials with which they build their spaces. The Superlocal restaurant is a clear example: 80% of the products come from a 99 kilometer radius and recycled materials have been used in the design.