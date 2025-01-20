Manuel Pellegrini has a difficult situation for Mallorca – Betis next Saturday in the management of the sides since none of the players who occupy those positions in the first team will be available and two of the four in the reserve team will not be available either. A total of six injured and one suspended for a clash that is once again key to ending this crisis of results that the green and white club is dragging in this stretch of the campaign. Because Aitor, Bellerín and Sabaly are expected to miss this clash, on the right wing, while Ricardo and Perraud would not be there either. The Frenchman and the Swiss are waiting for tests but it is assumed that they will not be there and Bellerín has not played for too long and has not yet been able to train with the group. And when looking at Betis Deportivo, Pellegrini would find himself with the absences of the injured B usto and Alcázar, so the only remaining options are Ortiz and Pleguezuelo. The fact is that Betis’ problems are accumulating in some key positions for the system of the Chilean coach’s game. Aitor suffered a sprained ankle in the clash in Barcelona in the Copa del Rey, Bellerín has been injured since November (with sesamoiditis with edema in his right foot) and Sabaly broke down in the first half against Alavés. At the same time Ricardo also had to ask for a change against the Basque team due to a muscle injury and Perraud was sent off with a straight red card, for which he will be sanctioned. With this group of problems on the wings, the Betic coach had to end the last clash Saturday with Altimira, Bartra or Natan on the sides but these variants may not be useful against Mallorca, a direct rival for the European places. And none of the wingers seem to have the conditions to be able to position themselves on the side, as Aitor had done on occasions until he settled on that location. And when looking at the reserve team, the situation does not improve because Busto and Alcázar are injured for a long time and Mendy, a central defender who can adapt to the left-handed side, was sent off against Castilla and only Ángel Ortiz and Xavi Pleguezuelo are available to participate with the seniors . Ortiz has become an under-19 international and is having a good season in the reserve team after adapting from the wing, while Pleguezuelo already made his debut last season with the first team in the Conference in Zagreb against Dinamo. It will be seen if Pellegrini opts to try out a new system to cover these absences and aligns a defense of three with long wingers as he tried with Jesús and Abde initially against Alavés or looks for alternatives in the reserve team or by relocating first team players. The fact is that there is a serious problem in that area and it comes at the worst time for the green and white. “They both have muscle injuries so I don’t think they can be there for at least two or three weeks. We will have to see in the medical examination. Because of the players’ reaction to what they felt, it is difficult,” Pellegrini said on Saturday about Ricardo and Sabaly. Now it remains to be seen how the Chilean coach deals with this matter during the week in a key match to get back on track in a context of crisis.

#panorama #sides #injured #suspended