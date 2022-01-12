As has happened in recent years, Colombian cycling looks with expectation at what the 2022 season of pedaling will be in the world.

The Italy spin, the Tour de France and the Back to Spain They are the three most important competitions, and what a cyclist does in them is marked in history.

That is why, since the routes are announced, the tests begin to be disputed, even if the batch rolls on their respective dates.

A favorable turn for Colombian cyclists

Looking at the tracks, there is no doubt that the Giro (from May 8 to 30) is the ideal competition for Colombian cyclists, since it has a good dose of mountain and only 26 kilometers against the clock, divided into two days, one of 9.2, in the first week, and the other of 17 km, the last day.

Egan bernal He is the current champion and he does not know if he will defend that condition, but Miguel Angel ‘Superman’ López Yes, he confirmed that he will be there, and the tour is perfect for him.

The Tour de France, an unknown

Egan Bernal (center), champion, Geraint Thomas (left, second), and Steven Kruijswijk, third of the 2019 Tour. Photo: Archive / TIME

France, this time, is not a good option for Colombians. The 2022 Tour (July 1 to 24) will not only feature five high finishes, stages on the clock that add up to 57 km, but the rivals will be the Slovenians Tadej Pogacar, champion in the last two editions, and Primoz Roglic, who they are unbeatable.

Bernal, everything indicates, will go to the Tour, like Nairo Quintana, but for those points listed it is not easy for them to win.

The Vuelta a España can also be a race that adapts to the conditions of national riders, but the watch is the Achilles heel.

The 2022 edition (August 19 to September 11) will have 23 km to the clock by teams in the initial week and 31 individually at the start of the second part. Roglic is the current champion.

Sure, there are nine high finishes, but when it comes to the time trial, the Colombians start out losing.

