A total of 75 people were affected by the stoppage of the Quito Cable Car due to an electrical problem, of which 27 were trapped in the cabins of the system, which led to the design of a complicated rescue operation in the middle of the night.

The rescue efforts lasted for approximately eleven hours, the time that some people remained inside the cabins suspended in the air, and ended without any personal injury being reported.

Around 3 am (local time) the operation that had managed to evict the entire system was concluded, allowing climb from 3,117 meters to 3,917 meters on a steep slope that leads to the crest of the Pichincha volcano, from where you can walk to its summit.

Among the 75 people affected, 48 were evacuated from the upper station, while another 17 were extricated from the cabins and another 10 managed to get out once the system could be reactivated, which made the rescue quicker and easier.

The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, explained that the cable car was stopped at 4:30 pm (local time), but The private company that operates the system did not report the incident to the ECU 911 integrated emergency service until 6:03 pm, when it was already getting dark.

#Quito l People inside the cabins express indignation at the lack of speed in the rescue process on the Quito Cable Car.

Video: Courtesy pic.twitter.com/rtZEc3N05X – Metro Ecuador (@MetroEcuador) July 7, 2023

The operator tried to solve the event until 8 pm, and it was at that moment that it was decided that the firefighters should act to extract the trapped people from the cabins.

Muñoz assured that he was “absolutely outraged with the lack of a clear, efficient and safe protocol on the part of the company so that people can be rescued.”

Likewise, he valued the work of the city’s rescue teams, where some 60 people participated, including firefighters, municipal agents and police officers, who put their lives at risk to access the cabins where the trapped people were.

#ECUADOR || The Quito Cable Car is closed as a preventive measure after confirming that 78 people were trapped in the cabins: 27 tourists were rescued from the gondolas when the service was inoperative and 47 people were left on top of the mountain. pic.twitter.com/ud7hWzuH8l – Ecuador Press (@PrensaEcu) July 7, 2023

The mayor pointed out that the Quito Cable Car has been closed preventively until he obtains assurances that a similar event will not happen again.

The Quito Cable Car has been in operation since 2005 and It is one of the main tourist attractions of the Ecuadorian capital due to the panoramic view it offers of the city from the heights.

With a distance of 2.5 kilometers, the Quito Cable Car ride takes about 18 minutes, which is enough to save a drop of about a thousand meters of altitude.

EFE