This month’s classic was requested by no less than four readers. ‘Stockfish, onions and potatoes in layers’, writes one of the four. “A kind of stew with stockfish and raw and sour onions, gherkins and piccalilli, and then in an oven dish with breadcrumbs and knobs of butter in the oven,” writes another. ‘Pan fish, that was served on New Year’s Eve with a bottle of sweet soy sauce and soft-boiled or even raw eggs,’ writes the third. The fourth only reports that he has been looking for a recipe for ‘stockfish mash’ for years.

It took me a while to understand that this was the same dish four times. Pan fish. I didn’t know it, but it reminded me of a Zeeland meal that is simply called ‘stockfish’. They put poached stockfish, potatoes, rice, butter sauce and mustard sauce, stewed onions, pickled onions, mustard and piccalilli in bowls on the table and mashed everything together on the plate. In marine circles you also get a raw egg yolk, served in a rhine wine glass.

Could panfish be some kind of corruption of this feast? I browsed through my modest collection of Dutch cookbooks. The 26th edition of Wannée gives a recipe for ‘Stockfish meal’ of rice, potatoes, poached stockfish, fried onions and mustard sauce served separately. Simpler than the Zeeland stockfish meal, but not pounded and not a casserole.

In the 60th edition of The Hague Cookbook there is a dish that is referred to as ‘stockfish dish, panfish or stew of stockfish’. Same ingredients, but here fish, potatoes and rice are cooked in one pan, after which fried onions and mustard are added and the whole thing gets a brown crust in the oven, with breadcrumbs and butter. Alternatively, everything can also be cooked separately.

I also found such a two-part recipe in the 7th edition (from 1939) of The cookbook for Dutch, Chinese and Indian dishes of Miss WC Keijner. In the first, ‘Stokvisch’, all components are placed separately on the table. In the second, ‘Panvisch van stokvisch’, Keijner turns it into a stew that is baked au gratin in the oven.

That all these variations on potatoes + rice + stockfish + onions + mustard/sour are related, seemed obvious to me now. But where exactly did panfish come from? Is the origin Zeeland? Is there an Indian link? When I asked about it on Twitter, I got a lot of responses like ‘Oh, my Indian grandmother always used to make that’ and ‘We used to eat that at home and I’m from Zeeland’.

I decided to do one last research and called 24-Kitchen chef and antique cookbook collector Danny Jansen. Danny, born in an Indonesian family, turned out to have never heard of panfish. Luckily that didn’t stop him from looking for me and a little later he sent me a photo of it New Complete East Indian Cookbook by Mrs Catenius-van der Meijden from 1902.

There he was, the panvisch, in a casserole version, complete with a layer of biscuit crumbs. Danny hadn’t been able to find the recipe in any of his older cookbooks, which could mean that this is the oldest printed panfish recipe. No, we are absolutely not sure. And no, we still don’t know where the dish comes from. But we do know that it was popular enough to make it into a cookbook more than a century ago. I’d say make it and you’ll understand why.

Panfish



Stockfish, air-dried cod, used to be a cheap source of protein, but today it is an expensive delicacy and not exactly widely available. You may think of the cod that is for sale in Surinamese shops. But cod is, just like Spanish bacalao and Portuguese bacalhau, not only dried, but also salted, and therefore not the same product. Such salted, dried fish – in addition to cod, cheaper fish such as coalfish or ling are also used – is also known as klipfish.

Stockfish is dried hanging on sticks for 3 to 4 months in the Norwegian winter sun and wind, and then another month in a warehouse. The fish is then hard and is often first pounded, or beaten, to make it easier to soften. Stockfish should soak for about 36 hours. Good to know: 100 grams of dried stockfish yields approximately 250-300 g of soaked stockfish. Then another (small) ounce of skin and bones goes off.

Apart from your fishmonger, you can also order stockfish online via stokvisonline.nl.

For 4-6 persons:

400 g stockfish (dried weight);

125 g butter;

750 g onions, in rings;

150 g of rice;

1 kilogram of potatoes;

2 slices of lemon;

1 bay leaf;

½ tsp peppercorns;

freshly grated nutmeg;

1.5 – 2 tbsp coarse mustard;

25 g panko (or breadcrumbs)

For there:

coarse mustard, sour gherkins, pickled onions, piccalilli and/or sambal

Week stockfish by placing in a generous bowl of cold water for 36 hours, changing the water every 6 to 9 hours.

Melt 50 g butter in a frying pan and add the onion rings and a pinch of salt. Cook the onions over medium heat for 30-40 minutes until golden brown, sweet and soft.

Cook cook the rice according to the instructions on the package. Boil the potatoes with a pinch of salt in a layer of water for 20-25 minutes.

Bring in a large pan, boil 1.5 liters of water with a pinch of salt, the lemon, bay leaf and peppercorns. Add the soaked stockfish, turn the heat down to low and poach for about 10 minutes until just cooked. Remove skin and bones and divide the fish meat into small pieces. (Keep the cooking liquid!)

Heat the oven grill.

Stamp the potatoes or pass them through a masher and make a smooth puree with 50 grams of butter and as much cooking liquid as necessary. Season to taste with pepper and nutmeg.

Stir 1.5 tbsp mustard and a good shot of the stockfish cooking water (say 125 ml) through the onions. Add extra mustard, salt and pepper to taste, and possibly some extra cooking water – as much as the onions can absorb.

Divide a layer of puree over the bottom of a buttered baking dish. On top of that a layer of rice, a layer of stockfish, a layer of onions and finish with the rest of the mashed potatoes.

Sprinkle the casserole with panko or breadcrumbs and divide the rest of the butter in cubes. Slide the pan fish under the grill until it has a nice crispy and brown crust. Serve with mustard and sour and/or sambal.