The covid-19 pandemic has accelerated changes in consumer habits and behaviors and in companies’ business models, which will have a lasting impact over time and intensify the redistribution of employment over the next decade. . This will force millions of workers around the world to seek new occupations as current ones disappear. This is supported by the new report published by McKinsey Global Institute ‘The future of work after Covid-19’, which analyzes the long-term impact of the pandemic on the labor market in eight countries, including Spain.

This study estimates that 20% of business trips will never be made again and around 20% of workers could end up working from home indefinitely. Automation is inevitable, although in some countries it will come faster than in others, something that, however, does not have to be seen as a danger, but as an opportunity to reinvent oneself and improve the quality of life, although training is essential for this .

In Spain, the impact of the coronavirus on the future of employment is more limited than in other more developed countries, but even so the pandemic increases the number of jobs that will be affected by 7% between now and 2030, thus reaching five million, 900,000 more than before this crisis broke out. The study specifies that around 1.6 million workers will be pushed by 2030 to change their occupation, including 1.4 million forced to make a total change of occupation and category, while 200,000 will maintain their occupational category.

It will be the most vulnerable workers, those with less training and lower wages, the youngest, women and immigrants who will suffer the most virulence of the effects. In Spain, 54% of low-income workers and 54% of employed women will be displaced, according to the report.

If the evolution of occupations is observed in comparison with the situation before the pandemic, a common trend can be seen in all countries: the decrease in net employment growth is concentrated in jobs with low and medium wages, such as customer service and sales, hospitality and food services, while net job creation will occur primarily in high-wage jobs such as healthcare and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics).

In this way, in Spain around half a million new jobs will be created in jobs with a high income percentile, while 700,000 jobs will be destroyed at intermediate salary levels and another 100,000 at the lowest salary percentiles.

More specifically, professional categories such as food services, office support, agriculture or production and storage jobs will be the ones that will register the worst net evolution between 2018 and 2030, while the jobs most affected by this forced transition will be waiters, clerks, cashiers, office workers, filling and packaging machine operators, as well as accounting clerks, auditors, and insurance agents.

On the contrary, health care professionals, creatives, STEM professions (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), managers or business and law professionals will register a more positive net evolution in Spain, which will incorporate one million professionals from the new technologies in the next decade.

However, in order to access these more specialized jobs, workers in low- and middle-wage jobs will have to acquire new skills and specialties.

More telecommuting



Another of the conclusions drawn from the study is that teleworking has come to stay. According to their estimates, between 20% and 25% of workers in developed economies could perform their duties from home without a loss of productivity, a percentage that is lower in Spain.

Here only 18% of workers could work from home most of the time (three to five days a week), while 63% of the workforce could only telework, without losing efficiency, less than one day a day. week.