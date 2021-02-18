In the XXI century, women in Spain still earn an average of slightly more 5,700 euros less per year than men, specifically 5,726 euros less, according to reports presented this Thursday by UGT and CC OO. This means that the gender gap stands at 21.45%, with data from the Salary Structure Survey prepared by the INE referring to 2018 (latest year available). This is the lowest gap in history -or at least since there are records-, although the CSIF warns that the pandemic has increased it to currently exceed 23%, which represents a setback to 2013 levels.

It also means that in the last thirteen years this difference has only been reduced by slightly less than half a point. The previous minimum was recorded in 2008, just before the effects of the Great Recession became visible, when the gap stood at 21.87%. In the following five years, which were marked by the severe financial crisis, this salary difference rose progressively to touch 24% in 2015, while in the last five years it has been reduced from year to year without exception, with a cumulative fall in the 2.5%, until a new floor is marked.

Thus, while the average salary of women in 2018 reached 21,011.89 euros gross per year, that of men stood at 26,738.19 euros. The UGT highlighted that the rate at which the wage gap is corrected is neither constant nor significant and warned that if the half-point decrease in the wage gap in 2018 compared to 2017 were to remain constant over time, it would take 43 years for the gender gap will disappear in Spain.

The difference occurs in all age groups, but with different intensity. Thus, the older the age, the greater the gap, to the point that in the age group 65 and over the difference amounts to 9,530 euros per year, 8,263 euros for the 55 to 59 age bracket. From CC OO they explained that the salary differences among the older population are due to the unequal labor insertion that began 30 or 40 years ago, a period in which these women studied and entered the labor market, developing academic, work and life careers in less favorable conditions than men for decades that have been accumulating year after year in that greater gap.

Gaps in hiring



For her part, the CSIF Equality Secretary, Eva Fernández, denounced at a press conference that because of the pandemic, “what progress had been made has been lost” in recent years, since the gender pay gap was at 22 % in 2019 -according to data from the Tax Agency- and currently it has risen above 23%.

This union also had an impact on the fact that the gender gap in temporary hiring has multiplied by six in the last year, since in 2019 this difference was 27,700 more women with this type of contract than men and at present this distance is 162,000 women. Likewise, the study reflects that currently there are three times as many women who are hired part-time and, specifically, that 94.18% of the people who work part-time are women. In 2019, for every man with a partial contract for family care there were 12.7 women, now 16.2 women. This gap in partial contracts for family care has worsened by 27%, they warned.