Several people wait to be served, this Thursday, outside a cafeteria in Malaga. Jorge Zapata / EFE

The impact that the coronavirus is causing on the group of self-employed workers is not only limited to the declines in billing that a large part of them are suffering during the 10 months of the pandemic – one million declared to have had losses of up to 30,000 euros in the previous year – but this situation causes a long-term problem that also compromises their situation: the reduction of pensions. The Union of Professionals and Self-Employed Workers (UPTA) denounces that the gap that is opening between this group and that of wage earners is widening as a result of the virus: while the average pension of employed workers was during the month of January 2021 of 1,129 euros, that of the self-employed reached only 709 euros per month, 37% less.

“It is essential to promote an additional system to the one we already have. The contribution model based on real income will not be enough, we must activate a method of tax incentives to motivate self-employed workers to make voluntary contributions in their contribution bases at the end of the fiscal year, thus being able to complement their contributions to the RETA and substantially improving future pensions ”, assures Eduardo Abad, president of UPTA.

Regarding the variation in the calculation of pensions and their annual growth, UPTA also warns of the notable differences that are being generated between both groups of workers. Of the 3,256,740 average affiliates that the Self-Employed Regime (RETA) totaled in December 2020 (14,668 less than the previous month), 1,312,280 will receive a pension of 788 euros, 42 euros higher than last year. If compared with the data of salaried employees, those with the highest benefit will receive 1,328 euros, which represents an increase of 540 euros. That is, they both grow but at a very different rate.

Complementary contributions

UPTA urges the Ministry of Inclusion and Social Security to make an alteration in the field of estimating pensions for the self-employed, claiming that more than 25% of the workers consulted by the organization would be willing to make complementary contributions to their contributions in order to do so. increase your contribution bases based on your ability to save. In addition, it also recalls that in general data, during 2020 more than 7,000 self-employed persons stopped receiving a contributory benefit or pension from Social Security, being 1,970,727 the total number of benefits issued.

The department headed by José Luis Escrivá has been designing a new real income contribution model for the self-employed for some time, in order for this model to be more adjusted to the changing reality of self-employed workers. “We will make a progressive scheme over time to avoid that the imbalances do not generate administrative management problems for anyone,” said the minister in January. He also clarified then that the use of this new model – which would also affect the calculation of pensions, but in this case it would be the workers themselves who could intervene directly – will not be available “for the bulk of the self-employed” for up to a year.