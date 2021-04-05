The Atlantic Ocean is today, more than ever, an economic chasm of great proportions. As it happened after the Great Recession, the United States will emerge faster and stronger from the pandemic recession than Europe, according to all available projections. Almost from the very beginning of the crisis, the paths taken by the two largest blocks of advanced economies diverged: in 2020, US GDP was left only 3.5%, boosted by lower restrictions, compared to the 6.8% collapse in the euro area. And this 2021, marked in red as the first of the rebound, the gap is on the way to increase even more: activity will rebound by 6.5% in the US, compared to 3.9% in the euro block, according to the latest projection of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD).

The recovery race will be won by the countries that take the shortest time to vaccinate their population and those that spend the most money to help families and companies to get out of the abyss into which the virus has plunged them. And the North American giant is marching with a comfortable advantage over Europe on both fronts. Almost one in three Americans has already received at least one puncture and more than 17% of the entire pattern, more than double and triple — respectively — than in the European Union.

These figures translate into something more than a figure: you only have to look at Israel – the undisputed world leader in this area, with more than half of its population already fully vaccinated – to see how the relationship between immunization and the return to life of the economic constants is more than directly proportional. Last week, the Fund again emphasized the most obvious: that although the recovery has roots that are somewhat more vigorous than expected, the rate of vaccination will open a vein of inequality that is difficult to manage. “We are at a turning point: what we do now will shape the post-pandemic future,” said the agency’s managing director, Kristalina Georgieva.

Even more relevant is the asymmetry in the fiscal firewall deployed against the crisis. If at the end of last year the US and the euro area were practically tied in terms of public aid, with the turn of the year and the arrival of Joe Biden to the White House, the tables have completely changed: after the go-ahead from Congress to the democrat’s colossal stimulus plan —1.9 trillion dollars, one and a half times the Spanish GDP—, the spending committed by his government is almost double that of its European peers.

“To this last package, Biden’s, we must also add Trump’s two previous plans,” says apuntascar Jordà, an analyst at the San Francisco Federal Reserve and a professor at the University of California at Davis, by phone. “Adding the three together, the total injection is of an order of magnitude much greater than the European one.” While Washington waters the economy with money raised at minimum cost in the markets, some European capitals are beginning to look at every penny spent with suspicion. And, IMF dixit, This is not the time to count what was spent. “It is not that Europe has done nothing; is that they have gone here with much, much, much more energy. And the difference is going to be noticed, above all, in the final stretch of this year and in the first half of next year ”, he outlines Gian-Maria Milesi Ferreti, today in the Brookings Institution after almost a decade like number two from the Fund’s studies department.

“There is,” explains by email Maurice Obstfeld, one of Barack Obama’s closest advisers when he was president, “a real risk that this divergence will persist beyond recovery, especially if Biden succeeds in his infrastructure plan. ”. Nothing to do with what he himself predicted last summer, when in an interview with EL PAÍS he projected a brighter post-pandemic future in Europe than in his country. But many things have changed since then: the arrival of the Democrat to the White House has given new energy to fiscal policy, while the “disorderly” deployment of the vaccine in the EU threatens to “affect economic confidence.”

At first glance, the Old Continent showed signs of having learned the lesson of the last crisis. The € 750 billion recovery plan – currently temporarily halted by the German Constitutional Court, a deja vu with dangerous connotations – it introduced a significant dose of solidarity between member states and was the most powerful mechanism for European integration in years. At the same time, policies to support workers’ incomes – with instruments such as ERTE in Spain – were erected from minute zero into the first safety net for millions of people.

But, faced with the urgency of the United States, which has opted for agile delivery of checks to its citizens to reactivate consumption on the fast track, European funds – mainly focused on long-term projects – have not yet reached the national coffers and, much less, to the real economy. “Not only is the plan much larger in the US than in the eurozone: it is being implemented faster and is targeting households,” he outlines. Aida Caldera, Head of Division in the OECD Economics Department. “Europe’s idea of ​​investing in long-term growth is a good one: it’s the right thing to do. The problem is the slowness in a recession as big as this one ”.

Stacks of unused chairs on a terrace in Paris last May. BERTRAND GUAY / AFP

The latest employment data, the best variable to check the real health of an economy, are clear: while several countries in Europe – especially the Mediterranean, where exposure to tourism has amplified the economic impact of the bolts – still need the crutch of the ERTE (and their equivalents) to contain the drain on thousands of workers, the US labor market begins to show signs of optimism. Although there are still 8.4 million fewer jobs than before the pandemic, March saw the creation of almost a million jobs, the best figure since August last year.

The virus has made things worse, but double speed on both sides of the Atlantic is coming from behind. The United States grew more than the eurozone seven of the last ten years, and that gap has been transferred to per capita income, the best measure of economic prosperity. Between 2009 – the worst year of the Great Crisis – and 2019, per capita income went from $ 47,000 annually to more than 65,000, an increase of 38%. In the euro area, that growth stood at 25%: from 28,000 euros to 34,800, weighed heavily by the sovereign debt crisis – and the subsequent austerity cure – which was about to destroy the single currency.

The Atlantic gap will persist beyond this year. In 2022, Biden’s fiscal shock plan against the crisis will still sustain consumption, by far the main pillar on which US growth rests. And the equally pharaonic infrastructure investment program unveiled last Wednesday – another $ 2 trillion, a tenth of GDP – promises to provide an additional boost. Even before incorporating this latest announcement, the OECD already projected growth two tenths higher in the world’s leading power than in the euro area: 4% compared to 3.8% in the countries of the single currency.

“Blindly, without knowing what crisis we are talking about, I can predict that it will come out faster. It happened after 2008 and it has happened again now ”, he confirms Enrique Rueda-Sabater, Professor of Esade. “What there is is something with deeper roots: the ability of the US economy to rebound is much greater than the European one, because the flexibility of its economy is also much greater. It has many problems in other things, yes, but that is one of the great advantages of its system: it always recovers faster ”.