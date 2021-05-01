The constant growth in the contracting of health insurance in recent years has experienced a greater quantitative jump due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This is clearly reflected in the data on new discharges that occurred in the Region in 2020 regarding this private health service. Specifically, 12,631 more people compared to the previous year, which represents a rise of 6.6%, compared to the 4.4% recorded in Spain. In addition, the increase in absolute volume triples those achieved in 2019, 2018 and 2017, when 3,801, 4,417 and 3,707 were registered, respectively.

The statistics managed by the Spanish Union of Insurance and Reinsurance Entities (Unespa), which covers 98% of the sector, account for the existence of a total of 192,565 Murcian health care insured at the end of last year, which represents 12.76 % of the population. A rate that, in any case, is still at the bottom of the country as regards the penetration of this product, only above Cantabria (7.7%) and Navarra (10%). And, above all, very far from territories such as Madrid (36.65%), Catalonia (31.82%) and the Balearic Islands (29.49%). The national average remains at 23.35%.

Madrid 2,476,199 insured (36.6% of the total population). Catalonia 2,436.13 (31.8%). Andalusia 1,750,322 (20.6%). Valencian Community 901,139 (17.9%). Basque Country 480,860 (21.9%). Canary Islands 446,076 (19.8%). Galicia 438,610 (16.25%). Castile and Leon 431,152 (18.03%). Balearics 358,327 (29.49%). Castilla la Mancha 323,591 (15.84%). Aragon 284,872 (21.04%). Murcia 192,565 (12.76%). Asturias 162,738 (16.03%). Estremadura 152,847 (14.43%). Navarre 65,743 (10%). The Rioja 53,888 (17%). Cantabria 44,867 (7.7%).

Pressure on the public system



Different factors have a decisive influence on the contracting of health policies. The pressure caused by the pandemic in the public system, with overflowing primary care and hospitals focused for many months on coronavirus care, have led many people to seek alternatives to the delay in appointments with the specialist, as well as in cases of surgical interventions.

However, beyond the impact that Covid has had when it comes to promoting health insurance, Unespa sources emphasize that “they are successful because they are products that are marketed at competitive and accessible prices, the available offer is wide and raises differential characteristics ”. In addition, they offer “innovative treatments, allow to have complementary therapeutic options and access the specialist quickly”, including other complementary coverage such as oral care, or that are usually covered when you go abroad.

Likewise, the increasing supply of private clinics and hospitals in the Region, as well as more specialized medical professionals, becomes a factor in favor of growth. From the union of insurers they reiterate that “the health needs of a society are very extensive”, while the available resources “are limited.” For this reason, they insist that it must be borne in mind that “public and private health are not rivals, but rather complement each other.”

Nor can it be ignored that medical insurance is distinguished by being a product that people use on a recurring basis, which they consider to “give them a very strong feeling of service among their clients”, which generates “relationships of trust with doctors (physicians who make up the medical staff) and the centers where they are treated.

Regarding the distribution of the market by companies, depending on the volume of health insurance premiums in Spain, the dominance of three large groups stands out, accounting for almost six out of ten users. First, the leadership of Segurcaixa Adeslas stands out, followed by Sanitas and Asisa. While in a second step appear the companies DKV and Mapfre.