In its annual report on drugs, the UN warned of the impact that the global crisis has had on drug use. The number of consumers and the number of deaths has increased in the world, while the illegal market has quickly found ways to overcome the blockages caused by the pandemic, with a growing commitment to online marketing and the use of cryptocurrencies. The report also reveals a growth in consumption in developing countries and an increase in cocaine production.

The United Nations (UN) revealed its annual report on drugs, which throws up some worrying data about substance use and the adaptation of drug trafficking to the inconveniences posed by the pandemic.

This year, the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) has focused its campaign under the slogan “Let’s talk about drugs, information saves lives”, with the mission of achieving clear knowledge on the effects of substance abuse help eradicate substance dependence.

“Drugs cost lives. In an age where the speed of information often exceeds the speed of verification, the Covid-19 pandemic has taught us that it is crucial to cut the noise and focus on the facts, a lesson that we must take into account to protect societies from the impact of drugs, “said UNODC Executive Director Ghada Waly.

But the difficult road to a “world without drugs” – as proposed by UNODC – looms long and complex, if we take into account the conclusions of the latest report of the agency. We go over the highlights.

More consumers and more deaths

According to the report, some 275 million people used drugs in 2020 globally, representing an increase of 22% compared to 2010. In part, the agency explains that the rise is due to the growth of the world population, although it also responds to access to a greater variety of substances and to the growing perception among young people that some of them, such as cannabis, are not dangerous.

As the potency of THC, the active ingredient in cannabis, has increased and its presence quadrupled in the United States in the past two decades, the percentage of teens who perceive it as harmful has dropped by as much as 40%. Cannabis is the most popular drug, with around 200 million users in the world.

“The lower perception of the risks of drug use is directly related to the higher rates of consumption, and the report’s conclusions emphasize the need to close the gap between perception and reality in order to educate young people and safeguard public health. “said Ghada Waly.

Added to this is the challenge posed by increased consumption in developing countries, driven by the emergence of new cheaper synthetic substances, the expansion of opioid use in Africa (mainly tramadol) and the increase in the potency of some drugs, which increase their harmful impact while reducing their cost.

According to the UNODC, between 2015 and 2019, in Central and South America seizures of new synthetic psychoactive substances increased by five, figures that also grew in Africa, in South and Southwest Asia and in the Near and Middle East.

On the other hand, the report estimates that about half a million people died in 2019 from causes directly related to drug use. The number does not change much in relation to 2018, but it is double what it was a decade ago. The increase in mortality indicates that consumption has become “more harmful.”

Among the causes of these deaths are opioids such as heroin, which cause deaths from overdoses or from diseases such as HIV or hepatitis C. According to the UN, more than half of the deaths were due to liver cancer, cirrhosis and other liver conditions derived from hepatitis C.

In particular, the United States recorded almost 50,000 deaths from opioid overdoses in 2019, more than double the number in 2010, while across the European Union such deaths stood at 8,300 in 2018, despite the bloc's population is older. This is a sample of the historical American problem with the abuse of opioids, mainly synthetic ones such as fentanyl, up to a hundred times more potent than morphine.











The use of cocaine and sedatives grows during the pandemic

The report published by the UNODC also shows an increase in the use of cannabis and sedatives during the Covid-19 pandemic in almost all the countries for which they have information.

According to a survey of health professionals from 77 countries, 64% of those consulted claimed to have detected a rise in the non-medical use of sedatives and 42% reported greater cannabis use.

According to the agency, the conditions created by the pandemic contributed to an increase in drug use: the confinements and other prevention measures caused a greater sense of isolation and anxiety, as well as the worsening of the economic situation.

In return, the report noted that the use of drugs used in a social context, such as MDMA (ecstasy) and cocaine, fell due to restrictions imposed by the health crisis.

Cocaine use on the rise, despite a reduction in coca crops

In its report, the UNODC warns that cocaine production doubled between 2014 and 2019, reaching a record 1,784 tons. The presence of this drug has multiplied, with a higher quality and cheaper product, which threatens to intensify the damage it produces.

One of the reasons that the UN points out to explain this scenario is the competition between new criminal gangs that are intervening in the cocaine traffic between South America and Europe – the second largest route in the world for that substance. This circulation is controlled by Italian organizations, which ally with groups in Spain and Colombia. But at the same time, associations in the Balkans have flourished, eliminating intermediaries to supply cocaine directly from the Andean production areas.

What is paradoxical is that the UNODC reported a decline in coca leaf cultivation. In 2019 the drop was 5%, the first in five years, driven by a significant reduction in Colombia (calculated at 7%), the first in six years. Even so, that country remains the largest producer in the world for a long time.













While Peru illicit coca cultivation remained stable (54,700 hectares in 2019 compared to 54,100 in 2018), Bolivia registered a slight increase: from 23,100 hectares in 2018 to 25,500 in 2019.

Although the UN sees timid steps forward to reduce illicit coca cultivation, it also fears that the economic crisis generated by the Covid-19 pandemic will push farmers to bet on the illegal market to achieve greater profitability. To avoid that, he urged states to provide assistance to those sectors hit by the global crisis.

Regarding the production of other narcotic drugs, UNODC put the magnifying glass on the development of methamphetamines. Afghanistan – which produces 85% of the world’s opium – has positioned itself as a major exporter of synthetic stimulants.

For its part, in areas of Mexico, organized crime has strengthened the production of methamphetamine. Along these lines, North America recorded an eightfold increase in seizures of these drugs between 2009 and 2019, reaching 153 tons.

Drug trafficking finds escape routes from blockades and accelerates its digitization in a pandemic

If the Covid-19 pandemic paralyzed markets globally, illegal drug trafficking was no exception. However, after a first phase of blockades, they have achieved a rapid recovery, resorting to various alternative forms of distribution.

The four major methods that proliferated during the pandemic, according to the UNODC, are the sending of larger cargoes – in view of the impossibility of micro-trafficking using “mules” -, a greater use of private planes or sea routes – before the closure of land roads- and the implementation of payment methods without contact with consumers.

In this sense, the organization highlighted that the implementation of light aircraft to move drugs from South America grew due to the closure of commercial flights and that traffic through the Paraná-Paraguay Waterway, among others, was intensified.



Home delivery of narcotic drugs has developed strongly in France and more and more psychoactive products are available online. © France 24

Also, due to the pandemic, certain dynamics of digitization that already existed and that have been used more in the formal economy have been accelerated: online purchases, payment with cryptocurrencies and contactless home delivery.

In this regard, transactions through the ‘dark web’ skyrocketed: while between 2011 and mid-2017 sales through this channel corresponded to 80 million dollars, between the second half of 2017 and 2020 the amount has quadrupled to 315 million dollars.

Although this still represents a small percentage of the multibillion-dollar business of drug sales, its acceleration raises concerns that digitization will become the future of drug trafficking, due to the difficulties of states to regulate these forms of commerce.

For that reason, UNODC urged strengthening international rules for investigating internet crimes and the use of cryptocurrencies, which are often implemented on the dark web and are very difficult to track.

