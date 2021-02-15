It was a suspicion that hung in the air: after two months of home confinement due to the Covid pandemic in March and April, homes in community buildings had lost their appeal compared to single-family homes, where a larger size and the availability of terraces and outdoor areas are more common.

It was first detected by sales representatives in real estate offices, who saw in the demands of their clients an accentuated interest in this type of property, and now this is confirmed by data for the fourth quarter of 2020 from the College of Registrars of Spain: the sale of single-family homes has gained weight specific in the total number of operations up to 22.5% in Spain, setting a new maximum in the historical series.

The Region of Murcia, in particular, has undergone a shift that has placed it as the third community where this transfer of sales of flats to single-family houses has been more intense, with a rise of five percentage points compared to the previous quarter. Specific, 25.8% of home purchases in the Region corresponded to single-family homes compared to 20.8% in the third quarter of 2020. A rise that, in addition, has driven the community more than three points above the national average, when until September it had remained a few tenths above .

In figures 25.8% of homes sold in the Region were single-family for 20.8% in the third quarter 3,122 purchase and sale operations in the Region in the fourth quarter, 2.14% less 16 Communities have seen the weight in sales of apartments in collective buildings fall

Practically All the autonomous communities (sixteen) saw an increase in the weight of single-family home sales with respect to the previous quarter. Only the Comunidad Foral de Navarra were ahead of Murcia, with a strong rise of 9.6 points, and La Rioja, with 6.3.

The College of Registrars incorporated into its statistics the distinction of the number of house sales according to whether it is collective or single-family in the third quarter of last year for the first time, precisely to contrast the generalized perception that, with the health crisis, one of The changes that had begun to occur in the real estate market was the search for homes with more open spaces.

Red numbers



In total, in the fourth quarter there were 3,122 home purchase and sale operations in the Region, 2.14% less, while fourteen autonomous communities registered a positive evolution, with double-digit rates in ten of them. The most intense increases occurred in Galicia (31%), Castilla y León (19.01%) and Cantabria (16.26%). Only the Basque Country (-7.35%) and the Balearic Islands (-5.49%) accompany the Region of Murcia in the red.

The coastal areas with warm climates showed, on the other hand, a higher demand for housing among foreign citizens. The Balearic Islands, where 32.65% of the buyers were foreigners, the Canary Islands, with 22.54%, the Valencian Community -21.68% – and the Region of Murcia, with 19.35%, were the most prominent in this concept. The four also top the list at a significant distance from the rest, where they only appear with weights above 10% Catalonia (11.36%) and Andalusia (11.28%).