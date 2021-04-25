It emerged two centuries ago, but last year we were able to witness its second birth. We talk about the bleach, which has become essential in the fight against COVID-19 to disinfect surfaces, clothing or even food. “During the first month of pandemic The consumption of bleach skyrocketed in Spain, up to 145%. Consumers went looking for hydroalcoholic gels, but everything was sold out. Therefore, people swept away the bleach, which is he most basic and safest cleaning product“, Account in ABC Carlos Prieto, CEO of the Gelt app, which allows you to earn money for making the purchase.

In general, the demand for bleach skyrocketed 30% in 2020 with penetration in 87.1% of households, that is, 7% more, according to the consulting firm Kantar. During this year, about 17.1 liters were purchased for each Spanish household. What’s more, two thirds of the liters sold were private label.

Manufacturers were “overwhelmed”

Henkel, a very famous manufacturer brand in Spain for its Estrella, Conejo or Neutrex products, corroborates this increase in sales due to the coronavirus. “It is a product that has always been present, but has not grown in recent years and is now experiencing a boom with the pandemic, also due to the so good relation between quality and price that it offers ”, argues Oriol Marín, marketing director of the company. “Exist alternative products that do not carry bleach, but the level of disinfection is more limited. Furthermore, they are more expensive Y you have to add more product“, Add.

This high social and dealer demand caused the manufacturers of this product will become “overwhelmed”, confesses Mª de los Llanos Gómez Ferro, Director of Quality at Industrias La Tuna: “We have our own brand, but we are closely linked to the distribution brand, we manufacture for large companies nationwide, which are the ones that drive the large numbers. There was a time when the requests skyrocketed so much that we had to take risky decisions so that everyone had access to the product and a series of quotas to be able to distribute among all”.

Likewise, Gómez Ferro explains that, to fulfill all the orders, the company had to increase shifts of work, restructure production to “optimize it to the maximum” and prioritize the manufacture of “bleaches suitable for drinking water disinfection and to the bleaches with detergent for its double action disinfection and cleaning ”. Specifically, between March and April, 52% more was manufactured liters of bleach than during the same period in 2019 at the La Tuna factory located in Mejorada del Campo (Madrid).

What will your future be?

That different health authorities, including the World Health Organization (WHO), led citizens to bet on this product. “In most of the cleaning and disinfection protocols the different authorities recommended its use, alluding to its disinfectant efficacy along with its availability to the consumer. In addition, given the uncertainty of the moment, it resorted to those products that for decades have been associated with disinfection. Also, due to the confinement and subsequent restrictions, we spend much more time in our homes, we must add concern for our health, which has led the consumer to clean more frequently and in a more conscientious way ”, asserts Pilar Espina, general director of the Association of Detergents and Cleaning, Maintenance and Related Products Companies (Adelma).

For his part, Xavier Closa, Head of R&D at Henkel Laundry & Home Care, assures that “there has been a structural change in consumer habits, which has come to stay ”. In fact, the company assures that the bleach maintains sales with an increase of 10 points in the first months of 2021. “We are more at home and it is cleaned more; the concern about eliminating viruses continues “Marín alleges.

However, in general, the consumption of bleach has started to decline: “People are afraid and the consumption of bleach is maintained, although they are not the increases of last year and if compared to March of last year they obviously see falls. What’s more, in the fight against COVID-19, other alternative products have emerged “. In the future, Espina believes that disinfectants, including bleach, will moderate their demand “once the concern about the spread of the virus has diminished.” Although he agrees with Closa that the change in habits will continue: “It is logical to think that, after these months, and with fear that in the future there will outbreaks or new virusesWe will continue cleaning and, of course, disinfecting our house as a method that we all have at our fingertips ”.

Of course, disinfection does not have to be done with bleach. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) maintain that, in normal situations, just clean the surfaces using soap and water or detergent: “Routine cleaning performed effectively with soap or detergent, at least once a day, can substantially reduce virus levels on surfaces. When you focus on high contact surfaces, cleaning with soap or detergent it should be sufficient to further reduce the risk of relatively low transmission of fomites in situations where there has not been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 indoors. ” They only recommend using chemical products “In situations where there has been a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 indoors within the last 24 hours”.