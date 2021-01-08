Almost 12,000 Lorca were served in 2020 The waiting room of the Lorca Social Services center, in a file image. / Jaime Insa / AGM

The crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic has triggered social assistance in Lorca, which has suffered an increase of 226% during 2020, according to the Councilor for Social Services, María Dolores Chumillas, on Friday. About 12,000 Lorca required the help of this area of ​​social care of the City Council, which invested 2.1 million euros in relief work for citizens in need.

The number of interventions carried out by the staff of the council was 5,997 and the basic food needs of 1,267 people were covered, more than a thousand with free food delivery through Caritas and 260 in the Mambré commissary.

Among the actions, the device for Covid families stands out, which attended 871 people affected by coronavirus belonging to more than 250 family units. In coordination with the health centers, with the Emergency service and with Cáritas, the basic needs of food, medicine and hygiene of these people who had to keep quarantine have been covered.

In the area of ​​dependency care, 398 benefit files were managed and in attention to children in special situations of vulnerability due to the closure of schools, 400 lunch scholarships were granted and 124 minors who have been followed up were intervened.