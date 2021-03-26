A waiter, this week, in a restaurant in Barcelona. Albert garcia

The sinkhole opened by the pandemic in the Spanish economy was enormous, but marginally less than initially projected. GDP fell by 10.8% in 2020, as announced this Friday by the National Statistics Institute (INE), two tenths less than what was advanced in January. The very slight upward revision hardly supposes anything in historical comparison: last year was the worst in economic terms since the Civil War – in 1936 the activity plummeted by almost 27%. The collapse caused by the confinements to contain the advance of the virus is, for example, higher than that recorded in 1898, when the wars in Cuba and the Philippines led to a 10% drop; to 1945, when the hit caused by the Second World War slightly exceeded 8%; or the outbreak of the financial crisis, in 2009, when the drop was 3.8%.

In this setback, which breaks a streak of six consecutive years of growth – albeit limping in the years immediately prior to the start of the pandemic – the collapse of household consumption, short-circuited for much of 2020 by the restrictions on mobility and forced closures of businesses to try to cut the expansion of covid-19. This key item for the Spanish economy collapsed by 12.4%, the largest decrease since there is data. Lagging behind was investment, which sank 11.4% in 2020 – more than GDP – in what was its biggest disaster since 2009, in the middle of the Great Crisis and with the bursting of the real estate bubble causing severe havoc on the Spanish economy.

On the other hand, the item that grew the most in 2020 was public spending, erected as the last containment dam in the face of the economic crisis. Last year – when even the International Monetary Fund put aside orthodoxy to call on countries to “spend all they could” – the fiscal effort of the Administrations was 3.8%.

In sectoral division, only agriculture managed to contribute positively to GDP last year. Its essential character was translated into a notable rise of 5.3%, which contrasts with the bump of 14.5% in construction, 11.1% in services and 9.6% in industry and energy.

No growth in the final part of the year

The good news of GDP falling less than expected for the year as a whole contrasts with a worse end of the year than initially forecast. The statistical office has revised this Friday to 0% the growth of the fourth quarter, compared to the 0.4% projected with the preliminary data. In that period, the contribution of national demand to GDP was -6.2 points, five tenths more than in the third quarter and exports subtracted 2.7 points, eight tenths less than in the previous quarter.

Part of the downward correction in the fourth quarter is related to the upward revision of the immediately preceding period, when the growth of the Spanish economy finally stood at 17.1%, seven tenths more than initially projected. This sudden rebound corresponds to the lifting of mobility restrictions after a spring marked by confinements and that could not be maintained in the final stretch of the year, when the virus once again besieged the Spanish economy.

The photo the first half of the year hardly varies. In the first quarter, GDP fell one tenth more (5.4% compared to the initial 5.3%), while in the second the fall was one tenth less (17.8% versus 17.9% calculated in a beginning).