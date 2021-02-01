Very slowly, but the third wave continues to slow down in Spain. The Ministry of Health, which this Monday raised the number of official infected to 2,822,805 since the coronavirus arrived in the country a year ago, added 79,686 new cases over the weekend, a 17% drop from the data of a week ago. It is also the lowest figure recorded during a weekend since Monday, January 11, when 61,422 positives were computed during public holidays.

Two weeks after – according to experts from the department headed by Carolina Darias – Spain hit the roof of this third onslaught of the virus, the cumulative incidence (AI) it continued to fall shyly for the third time in a row. The fourteen-day AI, which on Wednesday of last week broke all records of the pandemic with 899.93 cases per 100,000, this Monday fell to 865, 67 positive, a decrease of 2.5% with respect to the records from Friday when the cumulative incidence nationwide was 886.67 cases.

The incidence was reduced during the weekend in twelve of the communities and it only increased in five autonomies and the two autonomous cities. These are Andalusia, Asturias, the Canary Islands, Galicia and the Basque Country, as well as Ceuta and Melilla. So things, there are still seven territories with a more than worrying incidence of more than a thousand cases: Valencian Community with 1,352, Castilla y León with 1,330, La Rioja with 1,304, Castilla-La Mancha with 1,127, Murcia with 1,098, Melilla with 1,074 and Extremadura with 1,000.

The other positive news – and that confirms the hope of Health that the third wave is already in decline – is that the positivity of tests (the percentage of tests that are positive) fell below 15% today for the first time (exactly it was 14.44%), ulevels that were not seen since the first week of January when the Christmas effect hadn’t yet wreaked havoc on the statistics.

Strong inertia



However, despite the slight decrease in incidence and positive tests, the strong inertia of the infections in January continued to exert pressure on the assistance systeml, whose parameters continued to worsen regardless of the certain improvement in the transmission of the virus. Thus, Spain this Monday set a record in the historical series with 32,023 patients with covid admitted to hospitals, 1,219 patients more than on Friday.

The percentage of occupancy of beds dedicated to patients with coronavirus, which last week seemed to have stabilized, this Monday rebounded to touch 25% again (exactly it remained at 24.96%, the maximum of the third wave).

But the most worrying thing, without a doubt, was the sharp increase in pressure on ICUs. And it is that 45.3% of the intensivist beds in the country are already occupied by patients with the virus, an extremely delicate situation considering that the area of ​​”extreme risk” begins with 25% occupancy of ICU beds .

Mortality, without setting records, did continue to touch them with 762 new deaths since Friday which raised the total number of fatalities from the covid to 59,081.

«Going down fast»



«The epidemic is going down and apparently it is going down fast. The incidence is very high, but we have gone from 890 cases in 14 days on Friday to 865, it is a hopeful figure, but we still have a few weeks for the ICUs not to become saturated, “said the director of the Alert Coordination Center. and Health Emergencies. The positivity is progressively decreasing, but it is still too high, “lamented Fernando Simón who noted that Spain is still light years away from a situation of coexistence with the virus. «We are very far from the advocacy objectives, that utopian 50 cases per 100,000 in 14 days“Recalled the doctor, who flatly ruled out making predictions about the possibility of ‘saving Holy Week’ or whether one could travel then by halving the AI.

However, Simón, without minimizing the current high incidence, did emphasize that detection is currently very high and that that improvement partly explains the bad data on AI. «In March or April (2020) we lost more than 90% of those infected. Now, however, what we are detecting is the reality of the infection. “In March or April – he insisted – we detected only 1 in 10 and now 8 out of 10. They are not comparable, but even so we are in a situation of high incidence, “he acknowledged.