Tatum and Butler, at the Miami-Boston disputed on January 6. Marta Lavandier / AP

The pandemic, the increase in coronavirus cases and the health protocols applied by the NBA to avoid contagion are disrupting the normal development of the competition. The incidents are constant and in the last two days three games have been suspended. The last have been those who had to face New Orleans and Dallas this Monday, and this Tuesday Boston and Chicago. They are added to the one suspended on Sunday between Miami and Boston. The Florida team only had seven players for that game, one less than the minimum required to play. The Celtics were also depleted, with only eight troops.

The effects caused by the postponed games led to a meeting on Monday between the NBA and the basketball players’ union to study “the modification of health and safety protocols.” League sources explained that such problems had already been foreseen and that there are no plans to stop the competition.

On Sunday, Dallas had to suspend training when it was learned that its German power forward Maxi Kleber had tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the Texan team had already had to leave in Denver, after the game they won in overtime (117-124), three players, Josh Richardson, Finney-Smith and Brunson, following health protocols.

Not enough players

The incidents also affected the Sixers. His guard, Seth Curry, learned that he had tested positive while watching the game against Brooklyn from the bench. After the first quarter, he was isolated from the team. It was January 7. Two days later, the Sixers were only able to sign eight players and only used seven because one of them – Mike Scoth – suffered discomfort, in the game they lost in Denver (115-103). The Nuggets also couldn’t have forward Michael Porter Jr in quarantine.

That same day, Bradley Beal, the Washington Wizards star, while participating in the warm-up exercises prior to the game against Miami, was informed that he could not play because he had to follow a health protocol after having been in contact with Jayson Tatum, of the Celtics, also immersed in the protocol. Jonas Valanciunas, the Lithuanian center for the Memphis Grizzlies, was only able to play half of Friday’s game against Brooklyn. It was then that he was informed that he had to self-quarantine.

The first game postponed this season due to covid-19 was the one that had to face Oklahoma City and Houston on December 23. The Rockets didn’t have a minimum of eight players that day. Three had to pass new tests, four were quarantined, James Harden was not available because he did not comply with the protocols and another was injured.

As of Friday, at least 12 of the 30 teams in the League had at least one player subject to NBA health protocols.

Several stars have missed games since the season began due to COVID-19-related circumstances, including James Harden, John Wall, DeMarcus Cousins, Kevin Durant, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown and Bradley Beal. According to the rules established by the NBA, players who are in close contact with a positive must remain in quarantine for seven days and continue to test negative before rejoining the team.