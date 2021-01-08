The three cremation chambers they work 24 hours, while the storage capacity of coffins has been increased repeatedly.

Despite all efforts, the largest crematorium in the Czech Republic, located in the northeastern city of Ostrava, has been overwhelmed by the growing number of victims of the pandemic.

On Thursday, funeral cars delivered drawers by the minute, some with the word “COVID” written on them. At this time, the crematorium receives more than one hundred drawers per day, approximately twice its maximum capacity.

As new confirmed COVID-19 infections reach near record highs, the situation appears destined to get worse.

Ostrava authorities are accelerating plans to build a fourth furnace but have in the meantime asked the government’s central crisis committee for help in pandemic coordination.

“It is an unusual situation,” said Katerina Sebestova, deputy mayor of Ostrava. “Here nobody remembers something like this”. The crematorium belongs to the Municipality of Ostrava.

“It is simply because we have 60% more deaths than a year ago. So we have to take care of storage capacity and cremation capacity, ”he added.

Before the arrival of the pandemic, in Ostrava up to thousand bodies per month. That number rose to 1,550 in November and 1,570 in December after the end-October increase, said crematorium director Ivo Furmancik.

The Czech Republic escaped the worst of the pandemic in the spring but its healthcare system approached collapse in the fall when the surge began. Now it has been affected again as new infections for the second day in a row reached a record high of 17,668 on Wednesday.

The increase in infections is likely to be followed by an increase in deaths.

“To tell the truth, I foresee that the situation will not improve but is unfortunately likely to get worse,” said Furmancik.

Mobile Freezer

The crematorium has built a refrigerated container to double its storage capacity by 60 coffins and then bolstered it by adding a couple of mobile freezers for another hundred. But the cremation chambers cannot receive more.

“For two and a half months, we have been working non-stop, without pausing for maintenance,” said Furmancik. “So this is not an optimal situation. How long can this last? I am concerned that, due to this intensive use of crematoria, they will suffer serious damage at any time ”.

This country of 10.7 million inhabitants has registered 794,740 confirmed cases and 12,621 deaths. November was the month with the most deaths, with 4,937 deaths.

Ostrava is the capital of the Moravian-Silesian Region, which, along with another region, ranks first in the number of deaths from the virus, numbering about 1,500.

Interior Minister Jan Hamacek, who chairs the central crisis committee, has promised to create a system for distribute the bodies among other crematories in the country but some have already stated that they they are also close to the limit.

“Another option, tougher, is that we accept only the number of deceased that we are capable of cremating,” said Furmancik.

