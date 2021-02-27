The Region of Murcia continues to have controlled epidemiological situation after the worst of the third wave that broke out after the Christmas holidays had already passed. According to data from the Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health, during this Friday 92 new cases of coronavirus, keeping stable the trend registered during the last week.

Of the 92 positives detected in the Region of Murcia in the last 24 hours, 18 correspond to the municipality of Murcia, 8 to Cartagena, 8 to Lorca, 6 to Torre Pacheco, 6 to Yecla, 5 to Cieza, 5 to San Javier, 4 to Ceutí, 4 to San Pedro del Pinatar, 3 to Alcantarilla and 3 to Caravaca de la Cruz. The rest are distributed among various locations.

Refering to positivity rate, the data, which serves to consider or not controlled an epidemiological wave, stood this Friday at the 3.53% after having performed Epidemiology a total of 2,601 PCR and antigen tests to detect Covid-19. The limit set by authorities such as the World Health Organization (WHO) to consider the pandemic under control is 5%.

As long as the number of positives remains stable, the pressure in the hospitals of the Region of Murcia, where at the moment 237 patients diagnosed with Covid-19 remain admitted. They are 22 less than the previous day, while the number of those who are in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) falls by five people, going down from 86 recorded on Thursday to 81 in the last hours.

The rest, 983, of the 1,220 people who are currently experiencing the disease in the Region of Murcia are in home isolation.

The dead curve does not go down



The only epidemiological indicator that does not end up showing symptoms of clear improvement is that of deceased by coronavirus, since in the last 24 hours other 11 dead, The number of fatalities from Covid-19 in the Region of Murcia rises to 1,466 deaths since the health crisis began.

The last deceased are 6 men and 5 women of 64, 41, 51, 47, 78, 76, 73, 79, 91, 79 and 57 years; 3 from Murcia and the rest of Calasparra, Librilla, Archena, Cieza, Ceutí, Blanca, Cartagena and Jumilla.

The Region of Murcia has registered 105,873 cases of coronavirus since the pandemic was declared. In total, 103,187 patients have overcome the disease, of which 113 were discharged in the last hours.

The Epidemiology Service of the Ministry of Health has carried out a total of 904,483 PCR and antigen tests and 100,111 antibody tests.