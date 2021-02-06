Experts argue that socializing is vital for children under five years of age and studies by the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) have found that distance education does not have the necessary tools to transmit the social knowledge that is learned in the first years of age .

Sharing with other children and adults during the first years of life is essential for the good emotional development of human beings, therefore, the closure of kindergartens or care centers during early childhood in Latin America can be very harmful to the little ones and the reality about their long-term consequences is still unknown.

Julián de Zubiría Samper, pedagogue and director of the Alberto Merani Institute in Colombia and who was an advisor on educational reforms in Ecuador and the Dominican Republic, among other countries, explains that throughout life most of the things that human beings know is For other people. “We are deeply social beings who owe ourselves to others. The most important thing a child learns in a garden or a school is to socialize. That is more important than knowledge, which could be acquired in other ways. Without that socialization we would be sullen or isolated. A good childhood is the key to future happiness ”.

Connoisseurs of the subject in Latin America have strongly debated what to do with the education of children between two and five years of age during the pandemic and how to get them to return to face-to-face classes in a safe way, since these children are out of the classroom.

A teacher listens to a preschool child during a class at a public school in Montevideo, Uruguay, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, on August 11, 2020. AFP – PABLO PORCIUNCULA

According to Unesco data, about 20 million children of preschool age, that is, before the age of five or six, have been without education during the pandemic.

Emma Näslund-Hadley, a leading specialist in Education at the IDB and Florencia López, a specialist in early childhood development at the same institution, explain that so far only two countries in the region, Nicaragua and Uruguay, have opened classrooms for children of all ages. ages, including kindergartens.

In Colombia, several private schools that receive children from the age of three opened their doors until before the second peak of infections in January of this year and they are already returning to the classrooms with alternation and with the free decision of the parents whether to send them or not .

Panama was debating this week what to do and in Chile they are thinking of bringing all children to classes early to make up for lost time if contagion indicators allow them.

Mexico was a country that started the pandemic with all care and education services open to children of all ages, but due to the volume of infections it had to close them.

How to handle children at such young ages

Teachers who work with children of these ages have wondered how to make that return so that it is safe and, according to IDB officials, studies from the United States have shown that children between three and five years old adapt very well to the mask and they have left it on for three hours without difficulty. Regarding social distancing, educational centers have marked them with drawings or adhesive papers the spaces in which they can be and thus have established the necessary distance to be safe.

A teacher speaks with preschool children during a class at a public school in Montevideo, Uruguay, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, on August 11, 2020. AFP – PABLO PORCIUNCULA

To this is added that children of these ages are the least infected with the virus and those who transmit it the least. De Zubiría explains that only 1.2% of the cases of infections in the world correspond to children between 0 and 4 years old. “Despite this, all biosecurity measures must be taken, because no one is immune to the virus,” he adds.

Emma Näslund-Hadley explains that there are options that can be contemplated, the question should not be whether or not the classrooms are opened but how to do it, and some of the proposals are to create “bubble” groups or groups that do not interact with other people and in those who preserve the measures of ventilation, hand washing and social distancing.

Zubiria explains that in cases such as bubbles, the risks of contagion are very low. In his concept, the risk of depression and socio-emotional weakness suffered by children who are locked up and without classmates and teachers is greater.

Distance education has shortcomings in educating preschool-age children

Studies carried out by the IDB in Latin American countries during the pandemic on distance education for children in their first years of life have shown that it is not very beneficial at these ages. First, in vulnerable populations not all children have digital devices and in families with many children, older children are given priority.

According to the IDB experts consulted, virtual education at these ages is very complex, because children learn through their senses, so doing it through a computer is very difficult. So far, they explain, ministries in different Latin American countries have used computers, cell phones, WhatsApp, radio, television and sending written material for their remote classes, and what the IDB studies found is that those Children who used more channels like these had the best results in their education.

In addition, children who had the support of their parents and who spent more time with them also made more progress in their studies.

Preschoolers use digital tablets during a class at a public school in Montevideo, Uruguay, amid the new coronavirus pandemic, on August 11, 2020. AFP – PABLO PORCIUNCULA

The parents, for their part, revealed that those families who received frequent communications from their teachers through WhatsApp or the telephone were able to perform their tasks better.

However, the IDB studies also found that parents are very affected in their mental health by the pandemic and this also affects the health of their children. Young children are more anxious and fearful and this also reduces their ability to learn.

Emma Näslund-Hadley and Florencia López have found that it is very difficult to teach these little ones in a virtual way subjects such as mathematics or literacy processes, but this does not worry them so much, because they consider that in some way this knowledge can be acquired later, For them, the problem that this pandemic has brought about is that what children at these ages need most is socio-emotional education and this is precisely what kindergartens or childcare centers provide, depending on what they are called in the different Latin American countries.

As Emma explains, “the most important thing at these ages is emotional development, interacting, learning empathy, everything that one learns by interacting, that is why what is happening is so serious”, and López adds that children learn in the gardens childish things that are useful in life like working with others, waiting in line, taking turns, and other soft skills. “Academics can be updated, but all these soft skills are formed in the first years,” he emphasizes.