PARIS (Reuters) – Official data examined by carbon analysts at Refinitiv revealed that emissions subject to European carbon market regulations fell by 14.4% in 2020, in the largest percentage decline so far, as restrictions against the Covid-19 pandemic curbed economic activity and led to a halt in aviation.

Around 45 percent of greenhouse gas production is governed by the emissions quota exchange system, the European Union’s leading tool to counter global warming by paying for the right to emit carbon dioxide.

Refinitiv analysts’ interpretation of European Commission data revealed that emissions covered by the exchange system totaled 1.365 billion tons of carbon dioxide equivalent, down 14.4 from the previous year.

This decline is the largest in percentage terms since the market launched in 2005.

The market does not cover emissions from agriculture or transportation other than the aviation sector.

With global travel restricted, aviation emissions fell 58.4 percent to 25.8 million tons of carbon dioxide.

The data revealed that the fixed emissions covered by the system, such as from power stations and factories, amounted to 1.339 billion tons of carbon dioxide, down 12.6 percent last year.