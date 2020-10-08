Just before the fourth installment of The paper house On Netflix, the three most watched titles outside the US on the platform in the last week of March were Spanish: Elite, Toy boy (in its first weeks it has been on the list of the ten most viewed fictions in fifteen countries after its discreet passage through Antena 3) and the film The hole (It was barely two weeks on the billboard), according to data from the consulting firm Ampere Analytics. Especially in Spain and Latin America, which account for a third of Netflix subscribers outside the US, but in powerful European markets such as German or French they also had a strong impact.

And with a quarter of The paper house Spectacular figures arrived again. It has been the most marathon series for three consecutive weeks, according to the latest report from the TV Time application (in which viewers record the episodes of series they are watching). “The success of The paper house cannot be understood without the preceding success on Netflix of Antena 3 productions such as ANDl time between seams Y Great Hotel, fictions with a local setting and international ambition. They had great success in the territories of Latin America and the United States and Netflix took note ”, points out Javier Carrillo Bernal, author of Netflix Paradigm: The Entertainment Algorithm (Editorial UOC).

“Netflix has globalized content by being present in some 190 countries, but the success of The paper house it also has its cause in that tastes are globalizing ”, explains Carrillo. “The bet in Spain has to do with creative talent at competitive prices and reasonable production costs, with experienced professionals. A key element is also our language. In the time of world platforms, we are lucky to have a very widespread language. Now stories travel regardless of language, ”says the author.

And there is also the famous algorithm on what works best on the platform and that helps to see how to offer users the content. “Do not forget that Netflix algorithms work for Netflix. There are Spanish series that have not worked on that platform despite the success of the public and critics such as The Ministry of Time, which now just happened to HBO Spain. It will also be necessary to see what happens if, for example, the algorithms advise that The paper house follow its action to the US to dock Fort Knox and its creator does not want to do it, “says Carrillo.

Also productions from countries such as Mexico, Brazil or South Korea are opening a gap among Anglo-Saxon products in times of confinement. Apart from Spanish, the case of Korea is significant, with series such as Crash Landing on You or Kingdom, which work excellently in Japan and much of Southeast Asia. Spain and South Korea serve as a base for Netflix to reach markets related by language or culture. The certification of the rise in the number of Spanish and Korean titles on Netflix is ​​a trend that began to stand out in 2019. In that year, 4.9% of Netflix original or exclusively licensed series and movies worldwide were Korean and 3.6%, Spanish (in 2018 that percentage was 2.4% and 2.8% respectively), according to Ampere. The third country on the list is Mexico (3.2%) and the Spanish-speaking market also stands out Argentina with 1.5%.

And there is much room for improvement even beyond the push for health quarantine. In the last four months of 2019, Spanish content accounted for 1.5% of the global catalogs of the platforms, according to the consulting firm Parrot Analytics after analyzing 100,000 series available on platforms in 35 countries. Compared to the same period in 2018, Spanish content rose 117%. Parrot’s list is dominated by American fictions (55.8%), British (13.9%) and Japanese (5.5%).

Last Tuesday, Netflix provided its shareholders with data such as that in the first four months of 2020 it has added almost 16 million new users, a giant number driven by confinement measures in almost the entire planet. He has also advanced that he foresees that at least 65 million accounts will have connected (not seen) with the latest installment of The paper house, a figure that if met after the fourth week after its premiere will exceed the projection of the latest phenomenon of the house, the documentary series Tiger king (64 million accounts). Netflix counts the viewings with which only the user sees two minutes of the series, “enough time to indicate that they have chosen to watch it,” the company explained.