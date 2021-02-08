One of the 50 electric stations installed in McDonald’s restaurants.

Money moves. It comes and goes to the beat of the pitch of an economy now dominated by the pandemic. Only three trends that have emerged and have become strong with the coronavirus can achieve that at least 2.4 trillion euros change hands in the world, according to the report The Big Value Shift made by Accenture, ruining sectors and giving wings to others that will occupy their space among consumer preferences.

The consultancy ensures that the fact that people from all over the planet spend more time at home to avoid contagions – last April the peak was reached, with an increase of 31% in the 15 countries analyzed -, fly less by plane —31% less until October, when 40% of the fleets were idle — and spending in another way — savings triples in the United States as purchases subside — can generate money equivalent to the size of the United Kingdom’s economy. slip into other activities or get lost altogether. A transfer that, in the case of Spain, amounts to between 71,000 and 96,000 million euros. “The criteria on how consumer decisions are made have changed a lot since covid-19 appeared and, although they will be modified over the months, they will remain with us after the pandemic,” predicts Miguel Vergara, head of Accenture Strategy in Spain, Portugal and Israel.

The sectors most affected by the new consumer habits are commerce, hotels and real estate. “Only they explain 80% of the 2.4 trillion euros in which we calculate the transfer, equivalent to 4% of world GDP”, indicates this expert. Some industries that in Spain are much more relevant; they represent between 5% and 7% of wealth. In the skin of a bull, this displacement can take up to 58,000 million euros from commerce and leisure. For now, transferring value to electronic commerce, digital entertainment, collaborative tools for telecommuting or home renovations.

There is a reshaping of industries and their ecosystems, where companies that anticipate their response will be the ones that get the most of the pie, Accenture advances. In commerce, the jump from the physical store to the on-line It is obvious. But what is less so is that the companies that have launched into e-commerce Driven by the crisis, they now put their future plans to revolve around Internet sales. The logistics and last-mile transportation sector are others that have benefited from the pandemic, says Vergara.

Business models

Just like digital benefits, which banks or insurance companies, hospitals and schools have launched at full speed. Hence the gap that telemedicine or education has occupied on-line. The platform businesses have accelerated a lot, in the same way that the subscription models. Netflix, which expects to have 25,000 employees in Spain for its productions, is a good example of this, says Joe Haslam, a professor at IE Business School. But, in his view, what has really changed with the pandemic is the business model of countless companies. And as an example, he cites Disney, Apple and Nike, which are adopting a subscription system whereby a fixed monthly amount is paid for a variety of services instead of buying them when needed. “In the future we will buy more things from fewer suppliers. This means that the big ones will get bigger and the small ones will have difficulties to survive ”, he warns.

Companies are beginning to think about how they get out of their natural territory. The boundaries between industries are moving. As is the case, for example, with banking, electricity and retailerssays Vergara. You just have to see how insurers are entering the business of mobility or banks and large stores in the space of energy and automotive. They do it through agreements that a few years ago would have been science fiction, the Accenture expert considers.

Some examples of this trend are the one carried out by Bankia, which has signed an agreement with Endesa to offer renewable energy to its customers, or the sealing by Ikea with Contigo Energía, in order to install solar panels on the roofs of the houses of its buyers , an alliance for which the Swedish firm hopes to fight for climate change, provide affordable products to the consumer and, incidentally, gain a market share of 7% in 2024, he says. Also Naturgy’s agreement with Glovo to offer urgent repairs or those signed between McDonald’s and Endesa X and Iberdrola to install fast charging points for electric cars in the restaurants of the American multinational. 50 have already been installed, there are 92 in the pipeline and the commitment is to reach 150 this year, they say at McDonald’s, which hopes that these alliances, forged around its commitment to the environment, can help to recover the public in its establishments, although data are not yet available.

If 73% of consumers surveyed by Accenture in 19 countries decide to spend more time at home in the next six months, as they say, it will put the world’s 65 million restaurant and hotel jobs at risk. And if they travel less by plane, the same will happen with the more than 11 million direct employees of the airlines. Accenture quantifies 260,000 million euros that could suffer the domino effect in the face of this new consumer habit —in Spain it would be between 4,000 and 7,000 million. This money will migrate, according to the consultancy, towards indoor tourism, outdoor facilities such as camping and boats or, again, towards digital entertainment.

And if the economic crisis worsens, as seems foreseeable, and the buyer tightens his pocket, he will look for bargains and the products premium they will be very touched. “Changes in spending can cause a global net decrease of more than 562,000 million euros in annual value in consumer industries, of which between 22,000 and 31,000 million in Spain,” he calculates. Accenture encourages companies to prepare for the redistribution between industries of the billions of euros at stake.