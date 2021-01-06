View of several electric poles.

The pandemic has upset all forecasts and has turned each statistic into a milestone: the economy will register the biggest drop since the Civil War, the debt will grow at the highest rate in history and public spending will skyrocket to unprecedented levels. The passage of the crisis will also be marked by the wholesale price of electricity, which in 2020 plunged to unprecedented levels for more than 15 years. The average price of electricity on the daily market was 33.96 euros per megawatt-hour (MWh) in 2020, compared to 47.68 euros / MWh the previous year. However, this reduction does not have to have a direct transfer to the electricity bill, since it represents a minority part of the bill, around 35%.

This is a 30% year-on-year decline and the lowest level since 2004, when the year closed at 27.94 euros / MWh, according to the Iberian Electricity Market Operator (OMIE), which last week published the prices relative to December 31st. Throughout 2020, the price of electricity fell to the lowest level in April and May, when the strictest confinements were imposed during the first wave of infections.

The reason for this decline is clear: the restriction of movements and the stoppage of activity have reduced the demand for electricity ―Red Eléctrica de España (REE) estimates a fall of 5.6% compared to 2019― and depressed prices . Although a rebound has been registered in the last two months – December closes as the most expensive month of the year, with 41.97 euros / MWh – this has not been enough to compensate for the collapse experienced in the hardest part of the confinement.

In a country highly dependent on the services sector such as Spain, the closure of hotels, bars and restaurants, as well as offices and even intensive electricity plants during the 15 days of total hibernation last spring has been noted: April has been the month cheaper, with an average of 17.65 euros per MWh. This is not, however, the only reason behind the collapse of prices in the wholesale market, also known as pool.

The drop in prices has another component: the growing penetration of renewables, much cheaper than those sources that use fossil fuels. In the daily market, the setting of prices responds to a complex matching process in which the electricity generating companies and the trading companies launch their offers every day, for each hour of the following day. The balance between supply and demand determines the price. Although this mechanism has a peculiarity: the cheapest energies, such as nuclear or renewables, are the first to enter; the most expensive, such as those generated in combined cycle plants or coal – which this year has begun its path towards extinction – are the last. However, the price that ends up being paid to all the plants is that of the last supply that covers the demand. That is, if, for example, the generation of nuclear and renewables – which can offer energy at zero cost – were not enough, other more expensive sources would be incorporated. The last bid that comes in determines the price that will be paid to all others for each MWh produced.

The fall in demand for landfills has favored sources that produce cheaper energy to cover more needs. This is observed in the composition of the electricity generation mix, where the share of green technologies was the highest in 2020 since 2007, the year in which REE records began.

Clean sources have accounted for 44% of the total, according to the latest daily balance report of the system operator, of December 30, an increase of six percentage points compared to 2019. Within this type of sources, wind power has been the great protagonist: in 2020 it was the renewable that contributed the most, accounting for almost 22% of total production. In the entire generation system it is only surpassed in percentage by nuclear energy.

Impact on receipt

The fall in the price of electricity in the wholesale market does not imply an equal reduction in the electricity bill, since what is consumed only represents between 35% and 40% of the bill.

The rest of the invoice is made up of the fixed costs of tolls, with which distribution and other components are paid, such as VAT of 21% and electricity tax. All this explains why, although there are many price fluctuations – downward or upward – in the market, these do not carry over in proportion to what the consumer pays. In addition, the type of rate that is contracted also influences.

In the regulated tariff —also known as the voluntary price for small consumers or PVPC—, the cost of the electricity consumed is determined based on the price of the kilowatt-hour (kWh) in the wholesale market. On the other hand, consumers who are in the free market will pay per kWh the price agreed with the trading company with which they have contracted the supply.

Even so, the Government intends to lower the fixed part of the electricity bill and, for this, it has promoted the draft bill to create the National Fund for the Sustainability of the Electricity System (FNSSE). The intention is to remove from the invoice the fixed costs of the incentives for renewables, cogeneration and waste (one of the public policies included in the fixed part of the receipt). The goal is to lower the bill by 13% in five years. This reduction is equivalent to about 7,000 million euros, which will be offset by contributions from marketers of different types of energy, such as natural gas or hydrocarbons.