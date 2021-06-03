A supermarket in Caprabo, last Thursday. CAPRABO / Europa Press

The food sector suffered a small downturn in 2020. The emergence of covid-19 left a reduction in food spending in Spain of 3.2%, to 102,082 million euros, and 4.4% in volume, to 34,766 million units in kilos or liters, according to the data presented this Friday by the Ministry of Agriculture. The fall was due to a sharp decline in consumption in catering, partially offset by increased demand in households.

This imbalance brought last year an increase in the weight of supermarkets and traditional stores in the sale of food, as well as more operations of electronic commerce and food services. delivery. It also meant changes in daily consumption: a greater demand for fresh products, more time spent cooking and an increase in the demand for organic products.

More information

With regard to food consumption, 2020 has meant a full stop for Minister Luis Planas over the previous period, with two very different periods between the first and second semester, with a volume of expenditure of 102,082 million euros, which represents a decrease of 3.2%, while demand in volume grew 4.4% to 34,766 million kilos or liters. Households have been the protagonists with a food expenditure of 79,348 million euros, which means an increase of 11.2% in volume, while in value it did so by 13.2% to 31,878 million liters or kilos with an increase average prices of 2.7%.

Faced with this situation, outside households spending on food fell by 36.8% to 22,734 million euros, beverages by 39% and other products by 35.4%, while in volume the decrease was of 37.7% to 2,888 million units.

Average per capita consumption grew by 2.1% in volume at a rate of 19.1 kilos per person to 774.29 kilos, while spending fell 7.2% to 2,383 euros with a cut per person of 183 , 8 euros. The crisis linked to the pandemic has led to the demand for cheaper products. Demand per person in households did so by 10.9% in volume to 689.5 kilos and in value it did so by 13.9% to 1,716 euros. On the contrary, outside homes, consumption per person fell by 38% in volume to 84.7 kilos and 37.1% in value to 667 euros

By sales channels, supermarkets, supermarkets and stores discount they are consolidated as the first choice of consumers, although they lost a point from a market share of 41.4% to 39.7% to the benefit of other roads such as service stations, e-commerce or the traditional store. In the shopping basket, milk, fruit and vegetables continue to hold the top positions in volume of demand. Meat and fish occupied 20.4% and 12.9% of the basket, respectively.

The head of Atocha showed his support for the 2025 Strategy prepared by the Government. In front are the agrarian organizations, who criticize that the document makes references to the need for a reduction in the demand for meat, as well as the protection of the environment and natural resources. For the minister, it is simply a reflection with an eye on the coming decades within the framework of the debates that are taking place in the world on the use of natural resources and the environment.