At a rate of two to four inches an hour from Sunday night to Tuesday morning, New York’s first major snowfall of the year could be one of the heaviest in history. It will be, for sure, like no other.

In the virtual world of the pandemic, schools will not cancel classes and children will not be able to go out to play with their parents in the snow because they will also be working virtually in front of the computer. The so-called “Snow Day” is no longer what it used to be, but many will still have the day off. Restaurants, which were not yet allowed to serve inside by government orders, have been forced to close the terraces to avoid risks with the passage of snow plows. And many businesses have had to close due to the inability of their employees to get to work, given the ban on non-essential vehicular traffic and the partial closure of the subway.

This time, Governor Mario Cuomo has been restrained and has only closed the outdoor stations. On January 26, 2016, it ordered the first total snow closure in the history of the New York subway and, while it is true that those three days of white blanket broke the all-time record, with almost a meter of snow in Central Park, The decision caught city authorities and metro employees by surprise, unleashing chaos to shut it down and then reopen it.

At this time the wall of snow was advancing from Washington to Maine, churning the entire east coast and whipping it with gusty winds of up to 70 miles per hour. More than a hundred million people will be affected and as usual, the airports blinded by the blizzard had canceled all air traffic, which the pandemic had already subsided, so this time each airline had preemptively canceled a few hundred flights. As compensation for the lack of peace and fun that teleworking has brought, the traditional images of travelers crowded into airports will not define the great snowfall of 2021. Only the deathly silence of the skies and the streets muffled in white will mark a snowstorm that at least it will enter the ten most copious in history.