A more emotional consumer, more concerned with the values ​​that brands transmit and that poses these important organizational challenges. This is one of the legacies left by the pandemic for the Consumer Engagement area of ​​the Llorente y Cuenca (LLyC) consultancy, which in its report Consumer Trend 2021 gives clues to companies to refocus the relationship with their customers. These, he points out, are still marked by the trauma of a health crisis that “is leaving a deep mark on their habits.” “We have never experienced such a rapid change in trends as a result of adaptation to our environment,” said David González Natal, LLyC’s director of Engagement. For this reason, added the partner of the consultancy in the presentation this Thursday of the report, “brands will need to understand citizens well and put themselves, more than ever, in their skin and context.”

It is not an easy task, because many of the trends and the wishes of consumers can seem contradictory a priori. This is the case with online consumption, which, while imposing greater immediacy for the delivery of goods, grows in parallel with new concepts of the city where proximity and local consumption are rising values. “Companies are being forced to rethink their strategies for retail (commerce) and advertising due to the increase in teleworking and electronic commerce ”, the authors point out.

But, nevertheless, the great trend left by the pandemic has to do with emotions. The report points as the first aspect to take into account in 2021 the so-called Internet of Behaviors (IoB or Internet of behavior). This consists of data analysis to understand network users from a psychological point of view and “will allow predicting behaviors and even emotions at specific times.” The authors themselves warn, however, of the danger of resorting to this technique without considering “transparency and ethical conditions”. “The challenge will be to do so without breaking consumer confidence along the way,” they add.

Behind this, LlyC places as following trends others also related to emotional aspects. For example, the search for “minimalism and simplification”, which will force brands to define “a smaller offer in its variety, but deeper in its meaning”. The changes are also conditioned by the breaking of a taboo, that of mental health, since the pandemic has helped to make mental illnesses visible. “Talking about mental health, but from the responsibility as many brands already do, is a necessity,” says the report that places this trend as the third most influential of 2021.

Sustainability and culture of cancellation

Others refer to the most immediate environment of people, both physical and emotional. That is why the “healthy and safe home” will be a key focus for both architecture and design firms and for those who are committed to bringing technology to homes. In addition to spending more time at home, in the last year many consumers have changed the way they relate to work, leisure and family. This, for LlyC, implies redefining personal and work limits. Ultimately what it leaves behind is a consumer “increasingly demanding with the immediate availability of his purchase”, which has consequences in the way of distributing products.

Two other trends, however, seem to contradict the latter. The health crisis is also economic. The propensity to save makes the affordability of products essential to retain customers. But at the same time that a faster and cheaper product is demanded, the concern for sustainability imposes local consumption and the pandemic forces a redefinition of urban spaces to focus them on outdoor experiences related to culture or sports. It is not the only challenge that companies face, which is why the communication expert firm predicts an “era of creativity” necessary to face a constantly changing day to day. But again, the danger is to miss the point. Isolation favors “digital social activism,” the report warns, fueling the culture of cancellation. This is related “to the boycott of brands that do not fit with the values ​​of certain communities”, with which companies “thus face greater responsibility for their actions.”