It’s been a year since the job market suffered an unprecedented blow as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The mobility restriction measures decreed by the first state of alarm in March last year had an unprecedented impact on employment. On March 12, 2020, a drop in membership of almost 900,000 workers began in just two weeks. A few weeks later it hit the ground. And with the gradual lifting of the seclusion came the rebound from last summer. Since then, the labor market has evolved based on the successive waves of the pandemic. One year after the first state of alarm, the COVID damage report leaves 401,000 more unemployed and 743,000 workers at ERTE. The 18.92 million affiliates this March are still far from those just before the virus crisis broke out.

Unemployment, for its part, has increased throughout this time. In the last year it has grown by 401,328 people. And that despite the fact that last March it showed certain green shoots. Last March, unemployment fell by almost 60,000 unemployed people and this has allowed the total number to fall below the four million reached in February.

However, all labor market data during these months must be taken with caution due to the impact of public aid, such as ERTE and subsidies for the self-employed. ERTEs have prevented jobs from collapsing as they did in previous crises. Unlike what happened, for example, in the Great Recession, this time employment has suffered a much smaller drop than that of GDP. And this is mainly due to the ERTE mattress. The month of March ended with 743,628 affected by ERTE and with an average of 780,000. “With respect to the most acute moment of the crisis, in April 2020, there has been a decrease of 2.9 million people in ERTE, according to discharge date, and 2.6 million, according to notification date,” explains the Social Security on a note.

March is usually a good month for employment and it has also been seen this year. The arrival of good weather and Holy Week mark the beginning of the good months for occupation in Spain. Hiring in the tourism sector begins on vacation days and engines are warming up for the summer season. This year these features have also been seen in part, although cushioned by the measures imposed to limit mobility and economic activity and avoid what happened at Christmas, they have prevented the affiliation gains from being like those of previous years. The increase of 70,790 jobs in March is – with the exception of 2020 – the lowest in recent years.