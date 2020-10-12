“The situation is serious,” said government spokesman Steffen Seibert on Monday in Berlin. Germany is at the beginning of a second wave of pandemics. Sometimes there are already more difficult cases in which the intensive care units of the hospitals have to be used.

The number of coronavirus infections is rising dramatically in Germany. However, the pandemic situation is even more tense in some European countries.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of positive tests within 24 hours in Europe climbed above the 100,000 mark for the first time on Friday. The intensive care units in hospitals are already at their limit in many places. Governments are imposing stricter measures to contain the spread of the pandemic.

In DENMARK New infections have risen rapidly since the beginning of September, most recently to around six to eight new infections per 100,000 inhabitants per day. 340 new cases were reported on Sunday. The number of new infections in the 5.8 million-inhabitant country fell recently, including in the capital region around Copenhagen.

Still, the government recently extended measures to contain the virus. Restaurants, cafés and pubs all over Denmark have had to close at 10 p.m. since mid-September. The number of participants for public meetings was reduced to 50, which was later expanded to include private events.

Employees are encouraged to work from home if possible. The Danes should generally limit social contacts and avoid public transport at peak times.

The SWITZERLAND reported 1,487 new coronavirus infections on Saturday, 17.5 cases per 100,000 population. On Monday last week there were even 1,548 cases – the highest values ​​for the country with around 8.5 million inhabitants. 2088 people have died as a result of the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

The number of cases has been increasing since the end of June, but has been particularly drastic since the beginning of October. So far, the Federal Foreign Office has classified the cantons of Geneva and Vaud (Vaud) as risk areas.

FRANCE reported almost 27,000 new infections within 24 hours on Saturday – more than ever since the beginning of the pandemic. In the country’s intensive care units, 1,456 people were treated on Saturday evening, 17 more than the day before. On the previous one Peak of the pandemic At the beginning of April, more than 7,000 Covid-19 patients were treated in intensive care in France. 54 people died of Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths to at least 32,684.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex warned of further restrictions on Monday. Even a tightening of the measures up to local curfews is being examined. “Nothing can be ruled out when you look at the situation in our hospitals,” Castex said on Monday on the Franceinfo radio station. The highest corona warning level already applies in large cities such as Paris, Lyon and Marseille. According to the health authorities, there were 8505 new cases on Monday.

In AUSTRIA the daily new corona infections on Saturday rose to the record value of 1235. The next day, the highest value on a Sunday followed with 896 new infections. In Vienna in particular, many people are infected with Sars-CoV-2, and 511 new cases were recorded there on Saturday. Taking into account the number of inhabitants, the values ​​for new infections and active cases are significantly higher than those in Germany. Around 8.9 million people live in Austria.

CZECH REPUBLIC records one enormous increase in new infections. Prime Minister Andrej Babis is no longer ruling out a second lockdown like in the spring. On Friday there was the fourth daily record in a row with 8618 new infections. On Sunday, 3105 cases were added, the day before 4635 cases – this was the highest value on a weekend since the beginning of the pandemic. Theaters, cinemas, museums, galleries and sports facilities have had to close since Monday. Only a maximum of ten people are allowed to attend church services in closed rooms.

In POLAND Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki announced stricter measures, including the reintroduction of special shopping hours only for the elderly. Since the weekend it has also been mandatory to wear a mask outdoors. The authorities reported on Saturday with 5,300 new infections within 24 hours, a new high for the fifth day in a row. On Sunday the number was 4178. Poland has almost 38 million inhabitants. It is the only neighboring country in Germany in which the Federal Foreign Office has not yet identified any risk areas.

The NETHERLANDS reported 6500 new infections on Saturday, after almost 6000 on Friday and Thursday. In the past seven days there have been around 34,000 new cases in the country with 17.2 million inhabitants, the Institute for Health and Environment RIVM announced on Friday. The number of patients in hospitals and intensive care units is currently increasing rapidly. The Dutch hospitals currently have an intensive capacity of 1,350 beds, which can be expanded to 1,700 beds if necessary. Before the weekend, 1,070 corona patients were in the hospital, 228 of them in the intensive care unit. Rotterdam, The Hague, Utrecht and Amsterdam are particularly hard hit by the spread of the virus.

BELGIUM With its almost 11.5 million inhabitants, is one of the hardest hit by the pandemic. In total, there have been almost 157,000 confirmed infections and 10,175 Covid-19 deaths so far. At 890, the death rate per million inhabitants is much higher than in Germany (116).

The 14-day incidence – the number of infections per 100,000 population within two weeks – was most recently 280.7. In the capital Brussels, cafes and bars are now closed for a month. Citizens are only allowed to maintain close contact with three people outside the family per month. There is curfew at 11 p.m. (with dpa, AFP)