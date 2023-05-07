In the dark days of Covid, the Goddess was a comforting caress. Now, after that of King Charles, the coronation of Napoli
The World Health Organization has officially announced that Covid-19 is no longer considered an international emergency. He specified that the virus will stay with us and continue to kill, but is no longer classified as a pandemic. A war has ended which, in three years, caused 20 million deaths. To give us an idea, 20 million are the inhabitants of Chile: an entire nation swept away.
#pandemic #Bergamo #remembers #crown #Victor #Osimhen #III
