Passenger confrontations with flight attendants or fights on board that are captured and reproduced incessantly on social networks are increasingly common, and incidentally affect air safety. This was denounced by the group that represents the main airlines and unions in the country, focusing on conflicts derived mainly from the mandatory use of masks.

If before the Covid-19 pandemic traveling by plane was difficult for many, doing so now can be even more stressful. From not wearing a mask or coughing in flight –without wearing it– to not respecting the limits on alcohol consumption, these are acts that have led to an exponential increase in misbehavior on board during the health crisis.

The group representing the major airlines and their crews in the United States, Airlines for America, attributes this increase to greater social unrest and differences of concepts on how to tackle the pandemic, from the requirements of the masks to the limits in the alcohol consumption.

The situation reached such a point that the union representing American Airlines, Delta Airlines, United Airlines, Southwest Airlines and others, along with their main unions of flight attendants and pilots, sent a letter to Attorney General Merrick Garland to pursue and prosecute those who disturb the peace of mind on flights more harshly.

The letter signs that “the incidents pose a threat to the safety of our passengers and employees” and adds that the law requires up to 20 years in jail for passengers who intimidate or interfere with crew members.

Masks, the main cause of dispute

During the last decade, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA for its acronym in English) executed around 140 cases a year for some action related to the sabotage of a flight by passengers. In 2021 alone, the figure reached 400, cut off at the end of May.

Last January, the agency announced a “zero tolerance” policy against disruptive behavior on flights. The agency is trying to impose fines that can exceed $ 30,000 against more than 50 passengers and has identified dozens more cases for possible execution.

But its deterrent goal was not fully met. Airlines have turned away about 3,000 disruptive passengers since Jan. 1, according to an FAA spokesperson, and that doesn’t include two of the biggest, American and Southwest, which did not provide figures.

About 2,300 of those incidents involved passengers who refused to wear a face mask on airplanes or airports, a federal requirement that will not expire until September 13.

Would you act this way at your Grandma or Meemaw’s house? Then don’t do it on a plane! ✈️ Your bad behavior puts everyone at risk including the flight crew. It can cost you $ 35,000💰or #JailTime . Is that how you want to spend your summer vacation? #FlySmart pic.twitter.com/kvO20aTbXs – The FAA ✈️ (@FAANews) June 22, 2021



Some security experts think that lifting this requirement will eliminate a key source of tension, but it could also increase the anxiety of those who do not want to share space with strangers while the world is still in the middle of a pandemic.

Punishments to little exemplary passengers

If justice fails, airlines seek to do so on their own: some have stripped certain customers of frequent flyer benefits and, in few cases, pilots have made unplanned landings as a deterrent to unruly passengers.

In other situations, pilots and flight attendants make routine announcements before the trip to remind passengers of federal regulations that punish interference with crews.

The airline industry achieved a milestone earlier this month when the Transportation Security Administration announced that more than two million people passed through security checkpoints at U.S. airports for the first time since March 2020. .

However, the fear among flight attendants is that things will get worse this summer in the country, as travel continues to increase and crowded planes are once again the daily bread, as in the times when there was no coronavirus no masks.

With AP and Reuters