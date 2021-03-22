The pandemic in Spain remains stabilized in what experts describe as an “unstable plateau”, although Signs of the risk of an imminent rebound persist. The national cumulative incidence (AI), the most reliable indicator of the trend of the epidemic, climbed just a few tenths compared to Thursday’s data, the latest available before the bridge, going from 128.17 to 128.71 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days. LThe incidence has been moving in the range of one tenth up and down for a week, a situation that had never occurred before in the historical series.

The number of cases also did not give a clear guideline beyond the fact that the country would be on that plateau. Health added 16,471 new positives in the last three days, a daily average of 5,490 infections, figures similar to those that Spain has been moving since at the beginning of March the decline in cases slowed down and even slowed down.

But, one more day, in the Health statistics there were indications that the country may be looking at that dreaded rebound that could be the prelude to the fourth wave. And it is that despite the fact that the cases continued without firing after the fall of the transmission hit the ground days ago, The truth is that the cumulative incidence at 14 days rose in 12 of the 17 communities, in addition to Ceuta. It only decreased or remained in Asturias, Cantabria, the Valencian Community, Madrid, Melilla and Murcia. In addition, the 7-day AI continued to increase at a slightly higher rate than the 14-day AI, which also seems to anticipate a moderate future increase.

Apart from the various incidents, the most disturbing data that the day left was the highest absolute growth of positivity (the percentage of positive tests over the total number of tests carried out) since the end of the third wave. This parameter, which is scrutinized every day by the Alerts and Emergencies Coordination Center (CCAES) to try to foresee trends, grew from 5.35% to 5.53%, an increase that had not been seen since mid-January.

Also worrisome was the slight increase in healthcare pressure, that after weeks of decline thanks to the sharp drop in cases, it returned to the upward path. In the last three days the number of patients admitted for covid grew from 7,841 to 8,010; the percentage of occupation of beds of patients by the virus went from 6.27% to 6.43%; and that of ICU positions from 5.35% to 5.53%.

Mortality figures also rose alarmingly. Health added to its statistics 633 new victims to its total balance, which already stands at 73,543 deaths.